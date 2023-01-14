Senior Spotlight: Veronica Tirao (Princeton High School)

Name: Veronica Tirao.

School: Princeton High School

Date/place of birth: October 16, 2004, Princeton

Hometown: Princeton

Family: Virginia and Reynard Sr. Tirao (parents), Arlene Warling, Renan Tirao, Reizza Tirao, and Reynard Jr. Tirao (siblings)

Sports/activities: Year 1 mentor, concert choir, basketball, and student council.

Favorite sport and why: My favorite sport is basketball, because I love the energy and pace of the game. I grew up watching and playing the sport with my dad as he was a basketball coach.

Favorite food and where to get it: Any food my mom cooks.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: Honestly, all of my basketball coaches during my high school career had a great impact because they have motivated me to keep playing and work hard whether I am in at practice or school.

People would be surprised to know, I stay home to watch: “Ginny and Georgia.”

When I need luck for a big game, I: Listen to music.

What I would like to do in life: Become a social case manager or school counselor.

Three words that best describe myself: Honest, responsible, and honorable.