January 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Senior Spotlight: Veronica Tirao (Princeton High School)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Name: Veronica Tirao.

School: Princeton High School

Date/place of birth: October 16, 2004, Princeton

Hometown: Princeton

Family: Virginia and Reynard Sr. Tirao (parents), Arlene Warling, Renan Tirao, Reizza Tirao, and Reynard Jr. Tirao (siblings)

Sports/activities: Year 1 mentor, concert choir, basketball, and student council.

Favorite sport and why: My favorite sport is basketball, because I love the energy and pace of the game. I grew up watching and playing the sport with my dad as he was a basketball coach.

Favorite food and where to get it: Any food my mom cooks.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: Honestly, all of my basketball coaches during my high school career had a great impact because they have motivated me to keep playing and work hard whether I am in at practice or school.

People would be surprised to know, I stay home to watch: “Ginny and Georgia.”

When I need luck for a big game, I: Listen to music.

What I would like to do in life: Become a social case manager or school counselor.

Three words that best describe myself: Honest, responsible, and honorable.

Princeton's Gen Tirao gets an unwelcomed hand from Marquette's Kealey Rick on Thursday, Dec. 29 at St. Bede.

Princeton's Gen Tirao gets an unwelcomed hand from Marquette's Kealey Rick on Thursday, Dec. 29 at St. Bede. (Mike Vaughn)