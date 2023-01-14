Boys basketball: St. Bede plays hard, needed to for win at Bureau Valley

MANLIUS – Callie Hanson, 9, asked her dad if his St. Bede Bruins played hard after Friday’s game at Bureau Valley.
He told her they did, and needed to, because Bureau Valley played just as hard.
The Bruins scored the first seven points of the game, but the Storm kept battling back. In the end, the Bruins held on for a 54-51 win in Three Rivers East play.
“We played hard, and the Storm Cellar is a tough place to play. You always know they’re going to come out with intensity and energy,” Hanson said. “I’m proud, because our guys hung in there. That’s a tough environment to play in. It’s a good conference road win.”
St. Bede senior John Brady said it’s good to see the Bruins start to gain some midseason momentum.
“We’ve been starting to get back as of late, getting more momentum, getting more energy on the team. A lot of energy tonight with all the fans, so it was great to get a win here,” he said. “It’s a great day any time you get a conference win, for sure.”
Senior sharpshooter Callan Hueneberg paced the Bruins (6-12, 1-2 TRC East) with 16 points on the strength of four 3-pointers and 4 of 4 free throws. Brady added 12 and was 6 of 6 at the line, and Isaiah Hart had 10, eight in the second half.
Cooper Balensiefen led the Storm (5-15, 0-5) with 23 points, including 7-of-10 shooting from the foul line.
The Bruins used a 9-0 run to take their biggest lead of the night. Hart score two baskets, and Hueneberg sank two free throws and a 3-pointer from the top of the key, making it 42-31.
The Storm would not go down easily, scoring the last five points of the third quarter and the first three of the fourth. Sam Wright scored in the post to close the third on an assist from Balensiefen, and Elijah Endress opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to make it 44-41.
Hart hit two runners, and Hueneberg hit another 3-pointer, this one off a wide-open look from the left corner to give the Bruins a 51-45 lead. Hart hit 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch, which proved just enough as Balensiefen scored on a drive and a putback, and Corban Chhim scored with one second left for the Storm.
“I thought we had better grit today than our previous few games, thought there was some resilience, that I felt was some progress,” BV coach Jason Marquis said. “The unfortunate thing is, the scoreboard is a great indicator of success; it’s not always a great indicator of progress and the journey. I did think we competed better, thought we withstood some of their runs better.”
What hurt the Storm most was their shooting, especially from behind the arc, where they made just 1 of 15 attempts.
“If we do anything other than our worst shooting night of the year, [the outcome is] different,” Marquis said. “1 of 15 from the 3-point line for a team that has some pretty decent shooters is a tough number to outscratch. And a poor night rebounding for us, 10 offensive rebounds given up.”
The Bruins came out hot, with Brady connecting for a bucket and two free throws and Hueneberg a 3-pointer for a quick 7-0 lead. The Storm battled right back with a 9-0 run, taking a 9-7 lead with 3:19 left in the opening quarter.
BV fell behind 16-14 at the end of the first quarter and 18-14 early in the second.
The Storm scored seven straight to go up 21-18, which would prove to be their last lead of the night as the Bruins outscored them 13-4 in the final six minutes to grab a 31-25 halftime lead.
“There’s going to be runs back and forth. We’ve just got to bring the energy, lock down on defense, starting pushing the ball and make some plays,” Brady said.
“We got out to that 7-0 run, but they got nine right back,” Hanson said. “And Balensiefen did a heckuva job getting himself to the free-throw line, shot eight free throws in the first half. It was hard to keep him out of the paint.”
• Notes: St. Bede swept all three levels of play with wins in the freshman and sophomore games.