Girls basketball: Freshman Keighley Davis powers Princeton to road win at St. Bede

The No. 10-ranked Princeton Tigresses basketball team has a lot of weapons in its arsenal this season.

One of them, however, flew in under the radar for St. Bede on Thursday at Abbot Vincent Gymnasium.

Princeton freshman Keighley Davis poured in a game-high 27 points, 18 in the second half alone, to lead the Tigresses to a runaway 62-46 victory over the Bruins in Three Rivers East play.

Mariah Hobson, Princeton’s senior point guard, is glad to have Davis on her side.

“A lot of us got a lot of assists today because that girl can run the floor for days. Nobody can keep up with Keighley,” she said. “It’s really nice to have a girl that runs the floor like that.”

St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley said the Bruins saw too much of Davis and didn’t have her accounted for defensively.

“She had a good game. We’ve got to clamp down on our defense and know where we’re at,” she said. “We were worried about other players and didn’t worry enough about her.”

Princeton's Keighley Davis lays in two of her game-high 27 points Thursday at St. Bede. (Mike Vaughn)

Up 28-17 at the half, Davis got the Tigresses (17-2, 6-0) going with a bucket to start the second half. Senior Olivia Gartin hit a 3-pointer, Miyah Fox scored on a drive and Davis hooped again to stretch the Princeton lead to 37-19.

Fox scored twice more and Davis finished what she started with a drive on the baseline and another run-out to send the Tigresses to a 45-30 lead at the end of three quarters.

Davis was just warming up. She knocked down five more baskets in the fourth quarter to send the Tigresses off to the road victory.

Princeton got off to a fast start, scoring the first seven points of the game. The Tigresses stretched their lead to 11-2 only to have St. Bede pull within 11-8 on baskets by Emma Smudzinski and Ali Bosnich and a steal and layup by freshman Lily Bosnich.

Gartin beat the buzzer with a scoring drive for a 13-8 lead, but the Bruins stayed close to start the second quarter at 17-14 with baskets by Ali Bosnich, Kristal De La Torre and Smudzinski.

“We started out pretty well. We had lapses that they capitalized off, which is what they do,” Mickley said.

Then Princeton got things going, scoring nine straight and ending the half on an 11-3 run to take a 28-17 halftime lead.

“We wanted to start strong. That was one of our goals. But we knew they were a great team and every conference game is a tough one,” Princeton coach Darcy Kepner said. “They battled back and we just responded when they battled back. Every conference away game is a tough challenge and tonight was no different. They fought the whole time.”

Hobson said the Tigresses need to work on their lapses.

“I don’t know, sometimes in the middle (of the game) we kind get a little lazy and just think we have it in the bag. But, really, we’ve got to push some more and work on that to stay 100 percent all the time,” she said. “But I think we did well answering them coming back a little bit.”

The rest of the game was business as usual for the Tigresses, Kepner said, utilizing their defense and running the floor.

“We just got some tips and steals that turned out to be run-out layups. That’s what we build off of,” she said.

Fox finished with 10 points, Gartin added nine and Camryn Driscoll had seven.

Ali Bosnich led St. Bede (6-13) with 23 points, scoring 16 in the second half with four baskets and 8 of 9 free throw shooting.

“We made some adjustments at halftime because we knew Ali could handle the middle,” Mickley said.