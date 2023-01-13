Boys basketball: A new shade of green suits Tom McGunnigal just fine

KEWANEE - He’s wearing a different shade of green this year, his commute is about an hour longer and he’s coaching boys rather than girls.
But Tom McGunnigal is finding that basketball is still basketball, no matter where and who you’re coaching.
After 22 years coaching girls basketball at St. Bede Academy, his alma mater, McGunnigal has taken on a new chapter to his career as boys basketball coach, athletic director and teacher at Wethersfield High School in Kewanee.
Admittedly, he didn’t know much about Wethersfield, outside of a few contests against St. Bede in sports here and there. But, McGunnigal said, he’s feeling right at home at the place they affectionately call “Goose Island.”
“I was always impressed from afar. When we did meet up or I did see them, the behavior and the attitude and the reputation proceeded itself what the school was like, what the faculty was like and that’s all held up,” he said.
“It’s such a joy to be here in every capacity and everything I’ve got involved in and all the people I’ve dealt with on the Wethersfield side and on the Annawan side in the co-op, it’s just absolutely great.”
McGunnigal said the work of his predecessor, Jeff Parsons, who became the AD/assistant principal at Fulton, made it a real smooth transition.
“Talk about a guy who crosses the ‘Ts’ and dots the ‘Is’,” McGunnigal said. “Just had everything lined up and ready to go. It’s been seamless. Just move on in, fully furnished apartment and ready to go.”
The Geese coach feels comfortable wearing the new shade of green, changing his shirts from the Forest Green of St. Bede to the Kelly Green of Wethersfield.
“Jay Hatch of Riverdale (girls coach) said, ‘That’s kind of a veteran move to kind of stay in the same color pattern,’” McGunnigal said with a laugh. “Got used to the Kelly (green). Got some blacks and grays, the blue and silver for the co-op. It’s a nice color. Fits me well. Pretty proud of Geese-Titans athletics.”
The Geese are off to a 9-7 start under McGunnigal’s direction. They placed third in their own Wally Keller Invite to tip off the season and have won four out of their last five and six out of last nine.
“At (9-7) so far after Christmas is maybe better than what it should be,” McGunnigal said. “Beating Putnam County the second game of the year was great and we just played some inspired basketball. Finishing third place at the Wally Keller was a tremendous result.”
A 1A school, two of the Wethersfield’s losses have come to 2A schools, Farmington and Sherrard, while they have beaten Orion, another 2A. McGunnigal likes the challenge of facing bigger schools.
“Those are just testing us and preparing us for the rest of the year. There’s never a problem with that,” he said. “I’ll always stick with if it doesn’t challenge you it won’t change you. We’re looking to get better.
“The Lincoln Trail Conference is solid. There’s good competition night in and night out. We’re ready for conference play and we’ll see what 2023 brings us.”
McGunnigal, who led the St. Bede girls to a 434-242 record, eight regional championships and one sectional title in 22 years, has found there are two big differences coaching boys basketball - the speed and physicality of the game.
“I always taught the girls to play physical because it is physical. It’s a contact game,” he said. “(The boys game is) a lot quicker. I’ve adjusted myself to it. There’s a lot of the same stuff that I’ve been running that I’m comfortable with running. They run it at a faster pace and it looks just as good when the girls were running it.”
McGunnigal’s philosophies to winning basketball haven’t changed.
“Offensive basketball is still 90 percent movement without the ball, keep the ball moving, look inside, play inside out. Defensively, you’ve got to play tough, you’ve got to have help side and you’ve got to rotate,” he said.
McGunnigal continues to be a student of the game, trying to learn new things all the time.
“If you think you’ve learned it all, you’re just falling behind. Every day is learning for me whether it’s my own team or the game in general,” he said. “And still just watching the college game like I do, the ability to pick up something and be able to translate it for these guys to use is something I’ve always done and continue to do.
“I’m always watching, listening and learning and trying to implement what we’re doing here and the kids that go to school and play for me.”
One thing he is learning to do is teaching health and fitness classes.
“I really enjoy being in the classroom teaching. My first experience doing that. It’s really enjoyable,” he said.
The fire still burns deep inside the veteran coach.
“The losses are tough always. I’ve always said, when you win the credit goes to the kids and when you lose, that’s on me,” he said. “You just try to find what I’ve got to do better the next day to get better. That’s how I know I’m not ready to give it up because you still have to look forward to the practices. That’s when all the work gets done.
“When the game lights come on, that’s for the boys to show what they’ve learned, what they know and what they can do.”
McGunnigal is excited for the home stretch of the season to prepare his team to play their best basketball.
“We just did January-February practice schedules (last week) looking at what we got going and every three days we’ve got a game. Gives me three days to prep before that,” he said. “It’s good, especially when you’ve got a group of kids who want to learn, want to play hard, want to win and be successful.
“And not just on the basketball floor, but with everything else we’re trying to teach them as far as being young men and student-athletes and going on to whatever they’re going to do in life.”
McGunnigal, 52, couldn’t be happier to land at Goose Island to continue his coaching career.
“It’s a great situation having the kids coming down the hallway from elementary to junior high to high school. Working with the junior high coaches and younger level coaches. Not necessarily saying, ‘You’ve got to run this,’ but terminology, thoughts and fundamentals and emphasize that with the kids here,” he said.
“That’s just setting up for years to come, which I’m planning on being here for years to come. I don’t look at this as a stepping stone or anything like that. This is a place I landed. It’s the plan. The intention. When the situation presented, it was a great place to land for me.”