Basketball notebook: Princeton will shoot it out against Pleasant Plains at Riverton

The Princeton Tigers will face Pleasant Plains in the Riverton Shootout on Saturday, Feb. 11, it was announced Friday morning
The Tigers (17-0), who are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, and the Cardinals will meet in the showcase game at Riverton at 7:30 p.m. the last of six games scheduled for the day.
Pleasant Plains (11-3), which is unranked, routed No. 7 Williamsville, 52-29, on Thursday with the winner targeted to draw the Tigers.
The Shootout will also feature the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A, Jacksonville Route (16-1), against Eureka (14-3) at 4:30 p.m.
In other games in the Shootout, El Paso-Gridley will play Lanark Eastland at noon, Dwight will play Riverton at 1:30 p.m., Catlin Salt Fork will play New Berlin at 3 p.m. and Williamsville will face Pinckneyville at 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 ranked Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, the defending 3A champion, and Peoria Notre Dame, were slated to play at Riverton, but opted out.
Princeton is 0-2 in two previous games in the Riverton Shootout. The 2010 Princeton team, a sectional finalist, lost to Breese Central 50-37. The next year, Princeton’s 2011 regional champions, lost to the host Rockets, 54-41.
Exploring the Pioneers
Princeton has also picked up a date with Normal U-High at home on Saturday, Jan. 28 to fill out its schedule. The Pioneers, who are a member of the Central State Eight Conference, stand 12-6, with notable wins over Bloomington, Normal Community, Springfield, Bloomington Central Catholic (1-1), Springfield, Springfield Lanphier and Springfield Southeast.
U-High also has defeated Rock Falls, 66-50, whom Princeton beat 71-61 10 days later.
Coaches hit milestones
Two coaches with Bureau County ties have reached milestone victories this season.
Wyanet native Ron Oloffson won his 600th career victory in late December when his Peotone Blue Devils defeated Clifton Central, 60-41, at the Kankakee Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27. Oloffson, who has coached 38 years, including a 28-year stint at Herscher, is now just one of 22 active IHSA boys and girls coaches to have reached 600 or more career victories as a head coach.
“I’ve coached a long time and I’ve been living the dream,” Oloffson told the Kankakee Daily Journal. “It’s a great feeling, but I haven’t really thought about it a whole lot to be honest. I’ve been able to do what I’ve wanted to do — be a head basketball coach — for a long time and it’s been fun.”
Streator coach Beau Doty netted his 200th career victory early in the season. He is the son of Manlius native Steve Doty, who was a standout for the Manlius Red Devils and Bradley University, and went on to win 352 games coaching at Washington High School from 1977-2000.
The younger Doty now stands 206-167 in 14-years at Streator, second on the school’s all-time win list behind legendary Lowell “Pops” Dale, namesake of the Streator gym, who won 500 games (500-245) with the Bulldogs from 1918-1946.
Last-second shots
• Seneca senior standout Kennedy Hartwig netted her 1,000th career point in the Irish’s win over Henry Thursday
• Hall (10-7) will play in the Byron girls Martin Luther King Shootout with Saturday games vs. Byron at 9 a.m. and Durand at noon and Monday games vs. Forreston at 10 a.m. and Harlem at 2:30 p.m. Byron is coached by Hall alum Eric Yerly.