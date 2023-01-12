January 12, 2023
Bureau County Prep Sports

Boys Basketball: Seneca, Marquette draw top two seeds for TCC Tournament

By Kevin Hieronymus
Tri-County Conference logo

Seneca and Ottawa Marquette have drawn the top two seeds for the 96th annual Tri-County Conference boys basketball tournament coming to Putnam County High School on Jan. 23 through Jan. 27.

Seneca boasts a 17-1 record while Marquette stands 12-5. Putnam County (15-4) is the No. 3 seed and Midland (14-3) is No. 4.

The tournament tips off with a play-in game on Saturday, Jan. 21 with No. 8 Lowpoint-Washburn (11-6) playing at No. 9 Henry-Senachwine (4-12).

On Monday, Jan. 23, Seneca will meet the winner of Game 1 at 6 p.m. followed by Marquette vs. No. 7 Woodland (4-13) at 7:30 p.m.

The action resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with Midland facing No. 5 Dwight (7-12) followed by PC vs. No. 6 Roanoke-Benson (5-11).

The tournament continues through Friday, Jan. 27.

Putnam County is the defending championship, defeating Marquette 65-49 for the title.

