Boys basketball: Princeton lands No. 1 ranking in Class 2A

Princeton moved to the top spot in this week’s Associated Press Class 2A boys state rankings.
The Tigers (17-0) received 13 of 16 first-place votes and 154 points to climb from No. 2 to No. 1 in the new rankings that were just announced. It is the first time in school history the Tigers have been ranked No. 1.
The 1954-55 Princeton team, which placed fourth at state, was ranked No. 7 at the end of the regular season. The 1985 Tigers, which were upset by St. Bede in the regional semifinals, were ranked No. 5.
Fairbury Prairie Central (15-1), which lost its first game Tuesday, fell to No. 2 with one first-place vote and 126 points. The other two first-place votes went to No. 3 Columbia (16-2), which received 99 points.
Rounding out the top five in Class 2A are Rockford Christian (18-0) with 96 points and Breese Central (16-2) with 86 points. The Three Rivers Conference’s Rockridge Rockets (12-3) climbed one spot to No. 9 with 27 points.
Jacksonville Routt (15-1) picked up 13 of 15 first-place votes and 147 points to remain No. 1 for Class 1A boys.
Defending state champ Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (15-0) jumped past Chicago Simeon (14-1), which lost for the first time, to take over the top spot in 3A, while Kenwood (14-2) overtook Whitney Young (14-4) in Class 4A.
The Princeton girls (16-2) dropped one spot in Class 2A to No. 10 in this week’s poll with 25 points. Quincy Notre Dame (18-1) remained No. 1 with 11 of 12 first-place votes and 119 points. With its first two losses, Fieldcrest (17-2) fell from No. 2 to No. 8 with 37 points.
Petersburg PORTA (18-0), which defeated Fieldcrest, jumped from No. 10 to No. 2 in Class 2A, gaining the other first-place vote.
Galena (18-0) and Nazareth (16-1) held on to their top spots in 1A and 3A, respectively, while Geneva (14-2) improved one spot to No. 1 in 4A.