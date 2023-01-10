Wrestling: Augie Christiansen wins final match at PIT, places third at 145 pounds

PRINCETON – Princeton senior Augie Christiansen didn’t want to lose his last match at the Lyle King Invitational.
He went out with a victory, defeating Orion’s Mason Anderson by a fall at 4:16 for third place.
“It’s been fun. Ever since freshmen year, I’ve gotten to wrestle on this stage on Saturday night. It means a lot, especially to go off like that with a win,” Christiansen said. “Obviously, I would have rather been wrestling for first place, but that’s what happens.
“If I hadn’t done anything these past three years, this tournament may mean a lot right now. But in three weeks, it’s going to mean nothing because it’s going to be who wants it more and who wants to make a trip to Champaign more.”
Christiansen (19-1) dropped his first match of the season to Mateo Blessing, of Coal City, in the semifinals, 3-2, not able to finish his shots. He said it may have been the best thing to happen to him.
“It humbled me a little bit. Gives me incentive to push a little harder and now I’ve got a chip on my shoulder,” said Christiansen, who went 4-1 for the tournament. “We’ll go back and watch it this week. Coach (Steve) Amy said he’s already got notes down on what we need to work on.
“We’re going to wrestle him again next Saturday. We’ll be able to go at it and then after that, won’t see him until the state tournament. Hopefully, get to see him a couple more times.”
Amy said Christiansen did a great job bouncing back from the semifinal loss.
“It’s really hard when you’re focusing on one thing and that doesn’t come true and you have to wrestle back for third,” Amy said. “It’s pretty tough to do. He did it with force. Came back and got bonus points in all those matches, which is big.”
Christiansen was one of four medalists for the Tigers, who finished 10th (90 points) as a team. His brother, sophomore Ace Christiansen, finished fifth at 132, freshman Augustus Swanson was fourth at 106 and sophomore Cade Odell placed sixth at 285.
“Those guys did really well. As a whole, we competed really well this weekend,” Amy said. “We had a lot of young guys wrestling for the first time here and did a really good job.”
Swanson won his first PIT match by fall in 47 seconds over Ryan Ballinger, of Olympia, before dropping a 3-2 decision to Munoz in the semifinals. He won by two falls in the wrestlebacks to advance to the third-place match, dropping a 6-4 decision to Brady Mouser, of LeRoy.
“It was exciting to wrestle my first PIT. Not the results I was hoping for, but great experience wrestling with the best wrestlers in the state,” Swanson said. “My teammates and I go back to work Monday with our coaches to continue getting better. Both Coach Amy and Coach Glaudel are on top of what we need to correct from the tournament.”
Ace Christiansen defeated Mason Mark of Tremont, 5-4, in the fifth-place match at 132. He was excited to be able to avenge a loss in the first tournament of the season when Christiansen was coming back from football with not much practice time.
“He beat me right at the beginning of the year when I was out of shape,” Christiansen said. “I just had to keep coming at him more. Since I was tired the last time, I let go and that’s when he started attacking. I think hammering down on him really stopped him.”
Odell, a first-year wrestler, finished 4-3 for the tournament, falling 3-2 in double overtime to PORTA’s Issak Espenschied in the fifth-place match to take sixth.
“Cade had an amazing tournament. He just keeps getting better and better every day” Amy said. “For a first-year wrestler to get sixth here with the best heavyweights in the state is a pretty big deal.”
PIT falls: Coal City was the team champion with 245.5 points with Dakota second at 188. Most Outstanding Wrestlers went to Riverdale’s Brock Smith, the 138-pound champion, and Kody Marschner of Reed-Custer, the champion at 220.