Wrestling: Lyle King Princeton Invitational

Team scores: 1. Coal City 245.5, 2. Dakota 188, 3. Riverdale 176, 4. LeRoy 155, 5. Auburn 152, 6. Vandalia 133.5, 7. Tremont 114.5, 8. PORTA 96, 9. Clifton Central 91, 10. Princeton 90, 11. Reed-Custer 89.5, 12. Byron 88.5, 13. Illini Bluffs 84.5, 14. Ottawa 78, 15. Rockridge 75, 16. Olympia 72, 17. Litchfield 66, 18. Orion, Roxanna 18, 20. Dixon 64.5, 21. Sterling Newman 62, 22. Mercer County 61, 23. GCMS 55, 24. Manteno 48.5, 25. Rock Falls 47, 26. Clinton, Monticello 45, 28. Wilmington 43, 29. Alleman 39, 30 Warrensburg-Latham 31.5, 31. Morrison 26, 32. Pittsfield 6, 33. IVC 4.
Championship matches
106 - Wainwright (Riv) def. Munoz (Ot) 6-4
113 - Powell (Lit) pin Martin (Tre) 1:43
120 - Ruzic(Aub) def. Murphy (Tre) 4-2
126 - Silva (Dak) def. Finch (RF) 5-2
132 - Blakely (Dak) def. Hinton (V) by 4:54 tech fall
138 - Smith (Riv) def. Grimm (Aub) 2-0
145 - Ishikauwa (IB) def. Blessing (CC) 5-2
152 - Benson (CC) def, Hinde (Riv) 7-4
160 - Altensey (Riv) def. McKinney (Van) 6-0
170 - Watson (Riv) def. Carlson (CC) 5-2
182 - Lane (Por) def. Connor (Tre) 10-4
195 - Young (CC) def. Sancken (GCMS) 12-6
220 - Marschner (RC) def. Wenzel (Dak) 3-1
285 - Edie (Aub) def. Gomez (Clif) by 1:06 fall
Princeton matches
106 - Swanson (Pr) pin Ballinger (Oly) 0:47, lost to Munoz (Ot) 3-2, pin White (Dak) 2:21, pin Lindemuth (CC), lost to Mouser (LeRoy) 6-4 to place 4th.
120 - Gibson (Pr) lost to Milder (Mor) by 3:15 fall, lost to Martinez (Oly) by 3:35 fall
126 - DePauw (Pr) lose by 3:33 fall to Wilson (Oly), lost to Ray (V) by 3:35 fall
132 - Ace Christiansen (Pr) MD Gregain (CC), def. O’Connor (IB) 7-3, lost to by 1:50 fall to Blakely (Dak), lost to Poole (Clin) 2-1, def. Mark (Tre) 8-4 to place 5th
138 - Benavidez (Pr) pin Vogel (Po) 3:49, lost to Miller (Van) by 2:30 fall, pin Ross 4:11, def. Hey (Dix) 7-0, lost to Bowers (Dak) 5-1
145 - Augie Christiansen (Pr) def. Duff (V) by 2:40 tech fall, def. Panozzo (Clift) 3:22 tech fal, lost to Blessing (C) 3-1, MD Kelly (New) 16-6, pin Anderson (Orion) 4:16 to place 3rd
152 - Casey Etheridge (Pr) MD Pecoraro (Aub) 12-0, lost to Benson (CC) by 5:25 fall, lost to Nance (Van) by 4:28 fall
160 - Arkels (Pr) lost to Wright (GCMS) 6-3, lost to Graden (Oly) 8-5
170 - Carson Etheridge (Pr) pin Bauer (Oly) 5:20, lost to Brent (Ler) by 3:51 fall, pin Loving (MC) 0:34, pin VanDuyne (Wil) 1:28, lost to Rockey (Dak) MD 13-5
182 - Vujanov (Pr) lost to Vaughn (Mont) by 0:34 fall, lost to Fisher (Ori) by 0:59 fall
195 - Morris (Pr) lost to Dothager (Van) by 2:58 -2fall, lost to Bowman (Dak) 7-2
220 - Berlin (Pr) lost to Herring (Rox) by 0:21 fall, lost to Rosetto (Van) by 1:28 fall
285 - Odell (Pr) pin Darnell (Mont) 0:28, def. Allen (Rox) 3-2, lost to Gomez (Clif) by 2:00 fall, pin Stock (Lath) 4:28, def. DeVries (Dix) 2-1, lost to Gonzalez (CC) 5-3, lost to Espenscheid (Por) by 4:25 fall to place 6th
Most valuable wrestlers
Smith (Riverdale) - 138; Marschner (Reed-Custer) - 220