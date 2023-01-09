January 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Wrestling: Lyle King Princeton Invitational

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Cade Odell works on top of PORTA's Issak Espeneschied during their fifth-place match 285 pounds in Saturday's PIT.

Princeton's Cade Odell works on top of PORTA's Issak Espeneschied during their fifth-place match 285 pounds in Saturday's PIT. (Mike Vaughn)

Team scores: 1. Coal City 245.5, 2. Dakota 188, 3. Riverdale 176, 4. LeRoy 155, 5. Auburn 152, 6. Vandalia 133.5, 7. Tremont 114.5, 8. PORTA 96, 9. Clifton Central 91, 10. Princeton 90, 11. Reed-Custer 89.5, 12. Byron 88.5, 13. Illini Bluffs 84.5, 14. Ottawa 78, 15. Rockridge 75, 16. Olympia 72, 17. Litchfield 66, 18. Orion, Roxanna 18, 20. Dixon 64.5, 21. Sterling Newman 62, 22. Mercer County 61, 23. GCMS 55, 24. Manteno 48.5, 25. Rock Falls 47, 26. Clinton, Monticello 45, 28. Wilmington 43, 29. Alleman 39, 30 Warrensburg-Latham 31.5, 31. Morrison 26, 32. Pittsfield 6, 33. IVC 4.

Championship matches

106 - Wainwright (Riv) def. Munoz (Ot) 6-4

113 - Powell (Lit) pin Martin (Tre) 1:43

120 - Ruzic(Aub) def. Murphy (Tre) 4-2

126 - Silva (Dak) def. Finch (RF) 5-2

132 - Blakely (Dak) def. Hinton (V) by 4:54 tech fall

138 - Smith (Riv) def. Grimm (Aub) 2-0

145 - Ishikauwa (IB) def. Blessing (CC) 5-2

152 - Benson (CC) def, Hinde (Riv) 7-4

160 - Altensey (Riv) def. McKinney (Van) 6-0

170 - Watson (Riv) def. Carlson (CC) 5-2

182 - Lane (Por) def. Connor (Tre) 10-4

195 - Young (CC) def. Sancken (GCMS) 12-6

220 - Marschner (RC) def. Wenzel (Dak) 3-1

285 - Edie (Aub) def. Gomez (Clif) by 1:06 fall

Princeton matches

106 - Swanson (Pr) pin Ballinger (Oly) 0:47, lost to Munoz (Ot) 3-2, pin White (Dak) 2:21, pin Lindemuth (CC), lost to Mouser (LeRoy) 6-4 to place 4th.

113 - Swanson (Pr) pin Ballinger (Oly) 0:47, lost to Munoz (Ot) 3-2, pin White (Dak) 2:21, pin Lindemuth (CC), lost to Mouser (LeRoy) 6-4 to place 4th.

120 - Gibson (Pr) lost to Milder (Mor) by 3:15 fall, lost to Martinez (Oly) by 3:35 fall

126 - DePauw (Pr) lose by 3:33 fall to Wilson (Oly), lost to Ray (V) by 3:35 fall

132 - Ace Christiansen (Pr) MD Gregain (CC), def. O’Connor (IB) 7-3, lost to by 1:50 fall to Blakely (Dak), lost to Poole (Clin) 2-1, def. Mark (Tre) 8-4 to place 5th

138 - Benavidez (Pr) pin Vogel (Po) 3:49, lost to Miller (Van) by 2:30 fall, pin Ross 4:11, def. Hey (Dix) 7-0, lost to Bowers (Dak) 5-1

145 - Augie Christiansen (Pr) def. Duff (V) by 2:40 tech fall, def. Panozzo (Clift) 3:22 tech fal, lost to Blessing (C) 3-1, MD Kelly (New) 16-6, pin Anderson (Orion) 4:16 to place 3rd

152 - Casey Etheridge (Pr) MD Pecoraro (Aub) 12-0, lost to Benson (CC) by 5:25 fall, lost to Nance (Van) by 4:28 fall

160 - Arkels (Pr) lost to Wright (GCMS) 6-3, lost to Graden (Oly) 8-5

170 - Carson Etheridge (Pr) pin Bauer (Oly) 5:20, lost to Brent (Ler) by 3:51 fall, pin Loving (MC) 0:34, pin VanDuyne (Wil) 1:28, lost to Rockey (Dak) MD 13-5

182 - Vujanov (Pr) lost to Vaughn (Mont) by 0:34 fall, lost to Fisher (Ori) by 0:59 fall

195 - Morris (Pr) lost to Dothager (Van) by 2:58 -2fall, lost to Bowman (Dak) 7-2

220 - Berlin (Pr) lost to Herring (Rox) by 0:21 fall, lost to Rosetto (Van) by 1:28 fall

285 - Odell (Pr) pin Darnell (Mont) 0:28, def. Allen (Rox) 3-2, lost to Gomez (Clif) by 2:00 fall, pin Stock (Lath) 4:28, def. DeVries (Dix) 2-1, lost to Gonzalez (CC) 5-3, lost to Espenscheid (Por) by 4:25 fall to place 6th

Most valuable wrestlers

Smith (Riverdale) - 138; Marschner (Reed-Custer) - 220