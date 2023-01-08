Wrestling: Augie Christiansen wins final match at PIT, takes third at 145

Princeton senior Augie Christiansen didn’t want to lose his last match in the Lyle King Princeton Invitational.
He went out with a victory, defeating Mason Anderson by a fall at 4:16 for third place.
He was one of four medalists for the Tigers, who finished 10th (90 points) as a team with freshman Augustus Swanson taking fourth at 106, sophomore Ace Christiansen finishing fifth at 132 and sophomore Cade Odell placing sixth at 285.
“It’s been fun. Ever since freshmen year, I’ve gotten to wrestle on this stage on Saturday night. It means a lot, especially to go off like that with a win,” Augie Christiansen said. “Obviously, I would have rather been wrestling for first place, but that’s what happens.
“If I hadn’t done anything these past three years, this tournament may mean a lot right now. But in three weeks, it’s going to mean nothing because it’s going to be who wants it more and who wants to make a trip to Champaign more.”
Augie Christiansen (19-1) dropped his first match of the season to Mateo Blessing, of Coal City, in the semifinals, 3-2, not able to finish his shots. He said it may have been the best thing to happen to him.
“It humbled me a little bit. Gives me incentive to push a little harder and now I’ve got a chip on my shoulder,” said Christiansen, who went 4-1 for the tournament. “We’ll go back and watch it this week. Coach (Steve) Amy said he’s already got notes down on what we need to work on.
“We’re going to wrestle him again next Saturday. We’ll be able to go at it and then after that, won’t see him until the state tournament. Hopefully, get to see him a couple more times.”
Amy said Augie Christiansen did a great job bouncing back from the semifinal loss.
“It’s really hard when you’re focusing on one thing and that doesn’t come true and you have to wrestle back for third,” Amy said. “It’s pretty tough to do. He did it with force. Came back and got bonus points in all those matches, which is big.”
Ottawa junior Ivan Munoz was the top area finisher, landing second at 106. He dropped a 6-4 decision in overtime to Dean Wainwright, an undefeated (25-0) freshman from Riverdale.
“I kind of had a finger-four lock. That gave me a point already, so I don’t know. I do like that it went into overtime. That was a tough match,”Munoz said.
Swanson won his first PIT match by fall in 47 seconds over Ryan Ballinger, of Olympia, before dropping a 3-2 decision to Munoz in the semifinals. He won by two falls in the wrestlebacks to advance to the third-place match, dropping a 6-4 decision to Brady Mouser, of LeRoy.
Ace Christiansen defeated Mason Mark, of Tremont, 5-4, in the fifth-place match at 132. He was excited to be able to avenge a loss in the first tournament of the season when Christiansen was coming back from football with not much practice time.
“He beat me right at the beginning of the year when I was out of shape,” Christiansen said. “I just had to keep coming at him more. Since I was tired the last time, I let go and that’s when he started attacking. I think hammering down on him really stopped him.”
Odell, a first-year wrestler, finished 2-3 on the day, falling 3-2 in overtime to PORTA’s Issak Espenschied in the fifth-place match.
“Those guys did really well. As a whole, we competed really well this weekend,” Amy said. “We had a lot of young guys wrestling for the first time here and did a really good job.”
Newman’s Carter Rude defeated Reese Finch, of Rockridge, 3-2, to secure third place at 138.
Rock Falls’ Aaron Meenen also brought home third place, defeating Ethan Monson, of Mercer County, 4-2.
Other area place-finishers were Newman’s Daniel Kelly, fifth at 145, and Zhyler Hansen, sixth at 113; Ottawa’s Charles Medrow, seventh at 220, and Wyatt Reding, eighth at 160; and Dixon’s Shaun DeVries, seventh at 285, and Steven Kitzman, seventh at 170.
Coal City was the team champion with 245.5 points with Dakota second at 188. For area schools, Ottawa was 14th (78), Dixon 20th (64.5), Newman 21st (62), Rock Falls 25th (47) and Morrison 31st (26).
Most Outstanding Wrestlers went to Riverdale’s Brock Smith, the 138-pound champion, and Kody Marschner of Reed-Custer, the champion at 220.