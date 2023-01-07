BCR Roundup for Friday, Jan. 6: Hall’s Mac Resetich nets 1,000th career point

Hall senior Mac Resetich scored 22 points and eclipsed 1,000 career points in a 64-55 loss to Newman in a Three Rivers East game Friday in Sterling.
Resetich, who now has 1,007 career points, becomes the 12th 1000th-point scorer in school history.
“Mac deserves all the great things said about him in his four years,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “He’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever coached in 25 years. He earns everything he gets. Mac is a great example for our younger kids to follow because of all the hard work and extra effort he puts in. He’s going to be great in whatever he decides to do.”
Kyian Smith added 15 points for the Red Devils.
Princeton 74, Mendota 29: The Class 2A No. 2 ranked Tigers led from start to finish, 17-7 after one quarter, 38-15 at the half and 42-21 at the half, improving to 15-0.
Grady Thompson led three Tigers in double figures with 19 points with Teegan Davis adding 15 and Kolten Monroe 13.
Princeton also won the sophomore game, 55-45.
LaMoille 55, Leland 53: The Lions held off the Panthers for a Little Ten Conference win at home Friday.
The Lions used a 10-0 run to post a 33-24 edge at the 3:44 left in the third quarter. LaMoille led by as many as 11 points twice in the fourth quarter (48-37 and 50-39), before the Panthers came back strong, pulling within 54-53, on a Dalton Hannel 3-pointer with 34.6 ticks left.
Eli Keighin made 1-2 free throws with :21.8 remaining to give LaMoille it’s final margin of victory of 55-53.
Logan Dober led LaMoille (7-7, 2-2) with 20 points. Also for LaMoille, Tyler Billhorn had 10 points, Keighin had eight points and seven rebounds and Ian Sundberg had eight points and 10 rebounds.