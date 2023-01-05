Wrestling: Princeton Invite set for Friday-Saturday

Prouty Gym will be the site for some of the state’s top wrestlers and teams for the 2022 Lyle King Princeton Invitational this weekend.

The field includes 16 returning state place-finishers, including three-time state champion Phoenix Blakely (132) of Dakota, defending state champions Joey Ruzic (120) of Auburn, Collin Altensey (160) of Riverdale and Noah Wenzel (220) of Dakota and 2021 state champion Paul Ishikawa (145) of Illini Bluffs.

There will be 33 teams competing, including Alleman, Byron, Clifton Central, Clinton, Coal City, Dixon, GCMS, IVC, LeRoy, Litchfield, Manteno, Mercer County, Monticello, Morrison, Newman, Olympia, Orion, Ottawa, Pittsfield, PORTA, Reed-Custer, Rock Falls, Rockridge, Roxanna, Tremont, Vandalia, Warrensburg-Latham and Wilmington.

The mat mania will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday and resume at 9 a.m. Saturday with championship semifinals slated for noon and championship and consolation finals for 3:30 p.m.