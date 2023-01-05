BCR roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 5

The LaMoille Lions rang in the new year with a 63-55 win over Galva in nonconference play at Dean Madsen Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Brayden Klein and Ian Sundberg both had double-doubles for the Lions. Klein had 14 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Sundberg had 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Eli Keighin contributed 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals for LaMoille (6-7), while Tyler Billhorn added 10 points.
Earlville 75, St. Bede 51: The Bruins fell in nonconference play at Earlville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IVC 41, Bureau Valley 30: The Storm fell in nonconference play at the Storm Cellar.
WRESTLING
PC-Hall drops two at Riverdale: James Erwin won by fall in each meet for Putnam County-Hall, which dropped dual meets to host Riverdale (60-6) and Morrison (42-24) Wednesday in a Three Rivers triangular in Port Byron.