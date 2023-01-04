BCR roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 3: Princeton wrestlers sweep Seneca, Plano

The Princeton wrestlers earned a pair of wins in a nonconference triangular at Seneca Tuesday, beating Plano 51-27 and Seneca 49-30.
Augie Christiansen and Kaydin Gibson each recorded two pins, Augustus Swanson won by fall and technical fall and Casey Etheridge won by major decision and technical fall.
The Tigers will be hosting the Lyle King Princeton Invitational Friday and Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newman 68, St. Bede 56: The host Comets took a 40-29 halftime lead on the way to a Three Rivers East win over the Bruins Tuesday at Sterling.
Isaiah Hart led St. Bede with 29 points. John Brady had 11 points and Callan Hueneberg added eight.
Newman’s Lucas Simpson led all scorers with 32 points.
Fulton 60, Bureau Valley 41: The Storm fell in a Three Rivers Conference crossover on the road Tuesday.