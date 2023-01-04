Basketball: The Joe Ruklick-Grady Thompson watch

Joe Ruklick has held the Princeton High School’s boys scoring record for 68 years, scoring 1,306 points as a member of the Tigers’ 1953-54 and 1954-55 state basketball teams.

A prep All-American, Ruklick scored 944 points in his senior season alone, leading the Tigers to a fourth-place state finish in the one-class system.

He went to become an All-American at Northwestern and played in the NBA. He is most famous for having the assist on Wilt Chamberlain’s 100th-point basket for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962.

Princeton senior Grady Thompson has taken aim on Ruklick’s record. Through Tuesday’s game, Thompson now has 1,058 career points.

The BCR will continue to chronicle Thompson’s chase to the record.