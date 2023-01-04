Basketball Notebook: Princeton Tigers are ‘fun to watch’

Grady Thompson was being interviewed outside the locker room at Brockman Gymnasium after Tuesday’s game when a Kewanee fan decked all out Boilermaker colors stepped over and told him, “Your team is fun to watch.”

They sure were.

The Tigers scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and outscored the host Boilermakers, 30-7, including an array of high-soaring dunks, on the way to a 78-48 run away victory.

“It’s good to know you leave a good impression on other people even if they’re not from where you’re from,” Thompson said. “Especially a rival like Kewanee gets pretty rowdy. ConsiderIng a Kewanee fan says that, I think that shows we’re a good team.”

Grady Thompson (Kevin Hieronymus)

Chasing milestones

Thompson is one of two Tigers chasing milestones along with Hall’s Mac Resetich.

Thompson scored his 1,000th career-point mark before the new year and is setting his sights on Joe Ruklick’s program’s all-time scoring record. With his 28 points Tuesday, he now has 1,058 points, standing 248 points behind Ruklick’s 1,306.

To become the school’s all-time scoring leader, he needs 448 more points to overtake 1990s girls standout Tiah Romagnoli’s 1,506.

If he maintains his season average of 25.6, Thompson would finish around 1,468 career points with 16 regular-season games remaining.

PHS senior Teegan Davis could be the next to join Thompson in the school’s 1,000-point mark. He now has 837 career points. Averaging around 15 ppg, Davis could crack 1,000 career points at the end of the month.

Hall senior Mac Resetich scored 14 points in Tuesday’s win over Mendota and now stands with 985 career points and will take aim on the 1,000-point mark on Friday at Newman. He would become the 12th 1,000-point scorer in school history.

Regional assignments

Bureau Valley will serve as host for both Class 2A boys and girls regionals.

Princeton will undoubtedly be a No. 1 sub-sectional seed and assigned to the Bureau Valley boys regional along with Hall and Mendota. The other teams, including Eureka, IVC, Oregon, Rock Falls, Stillman Valley and Winnebago will be split between the two sites with the northern schools going to the Byron regional and the southern schools to Bureau Valley, depending on seeds.

Rockridge, a probable No. 1 seed, and Savanna West Carroll, will host regionals in the sub-sectional A.

The Orion sectional is paired with the Johnsburg Sectional leading into the Sterling Supersectional.

DePue and St. Bede have been assigned to the Class 1A Putnam County sub-sectional A, likely sent to the Midland regional. Dwight is the other regional host.

LaMoille was assigned to the Class 1A Eastland sub-sectional B with a likely draw to the AFC regional.

Bureau Valley and Aledo Mercer County will host the Class 2A girls regionals within the Rockridge sub-sectional A. Princeton should be assigned to BV along with Hall and Kewanee, depending on seeds.

For 1A girls, DePue, LaMoille and St. Bede should all be pegged for assignments to the Putnam County regional out of the Serena sub-sectional A. Dwight will also host a regional.