January 04, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Basketball: Both Princeton teams remain ranked in new AP Poll

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

Princeton Tigers logo

Both Princeton basketball teams have started out the new year ranked again in the AP Poll.

The Princeton boys (14-0) moved up one spot to No. 2 in Class 2A with two first-place votes and 135 points. Fairbury Prairie Central (15-0) remained at No. 1 with eight first-place votes and 142 points.

Rounding out the top five in Class 2A are Columbia (13-2) with one first-place vote/99 points, St. Joseph-Ogden (11-1) with 92 points and Chicago Perspectives Charter/Leadership (12-5) with 84 points. Rockridge (10-3) fell from No. 7 to No. 10 with 32 points.

Jacksonville Routt (11-1) improved two spots to No. 1 in Class 1A boys with nine first-place votes and 130 points. Simeon (12-0) remained at No. 1 in Class 3A while Whitney Young improved three spots to No. 1 in Class 4A.

The Princeton girls (14-2) dropped two spots in the first Class 2A girls poll of the new year to No. 9 with 35 points. Quincy Notre Dame received 12 of 13 first-place votes and 128 points to remain at No. 1. Fieldcrest (16-1), which was handed its first loss to No. 10 PORTA (15-0) stayed at No. 2 with 99 points.

Galena (15-0) and Nazareth (14-1) remained top-ranked in 1A and 3A, respectively, while Fremd (15-1) jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in 4A.