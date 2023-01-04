Basketball: Both Princeton teams remain ranked in new AP Poll

Both Princeton basketball teams have started out the new year ranked again in the AP Poll.
The Princeton boys (14-0) moved up one spot to No. 2 in Class 2A with two first-place votes and 135 points. Fairbury Prairie Central (15-0) remained at No. 1 with eight first-place votes and 142 points.
Rounding out the top five in Class 2A are Columbia (13-2) with one first-place vote/99 points, St. Joseph-Ogden (11-1) with 92 points and Chicago Perspectives Charter/Leadership (12-5) with 84 points. Rockridge (10-3) fell from No. 7 to No. 10 with 32 points.
Jacksonville Routt (11-1) improved two spots to No. 1 in Class 1A boys with nine first-place votes and 130 points. Simeon (12-0) remained at No. 1 in Class 3A while Whitney Young improved three spots to No. 1 in Class 4A.
The Princeton girls (14-2) dropped two spots in the first Class 2A girls poll of the new year to No. 9 with 35 points. Quincy Notre Dame received 12 of 13 first-place votes and 128 points to remain at No. 1. Fieldcrest (16-1), which was handed its first loss to No. 10 PORTA (15-0) stayed at No. 2 with 99 points.
Galena (15-0) and Nazareth (14-1) remained top-ranked in 1A and 3A, respectively, while Fremd (15-1) jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in 4A.