Girls basketball: Princeton holds on for third-place win over Seneca at St. Bede

PERU - Princeton’s Mariah Hobson was the happiest person in the gym when Seneca’s Kennedy Hartwig missed the first of three free throws with 1.5 seconds left.
Hobson fouled the Seneca sharpshooter on a 3-point shot, sending Hartwig to the line down three with a chance to tie the game. Hartwig, who had a game-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers, missed the first attempt from the free-throw line and made the second. She then intentionally missed the third to give the Irish a chance at a rebound and quick putback.
The Irish couldn’t get the rebound and the Tigresses held on for a 47-45 win to claim third place in the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at St. Bede.
“I was bawling my eyes out (after the foul) and then when she missed, it was an instant relief. ‘Oh my gosh, I thought I just ruined the whole thing,’” Hobson said. “She’s an awfully good shooter. It was just fortunate for us, she missed that first one.”
Princeton, which finished second in last year’s tournament, was pleased to live up to this year’s No. 3 seed after falling to Eureka on Wednesday.
“I was a little nervous coming into the game, but I knew we had to step up like we did the other day. And that’s exactly what we did,” Hobson said. “Seneca’s a good team, but we just played better.”
“That was our goal,” Princeton coach Darcy Kepner said of finishing third. “We wanted to be 4-1 after that Eureka loss and the girls responded even though we weren’t 100 percent the rest of the tournament and came out with the win.”
Princeton (14-2) led by as many as 10 points at 30-20 when Olivia Gartin hit a 3-pointer with 6:00 left in the third quarter.
Seneca battled back with two Ella Sterling hoops in the post and a 3-pointer by Hartwig to close within 32-29. Gartin doubled the lead back to six with another 3-pointer to make it 35-29 at quarter’s end.
Freshman Keighley Davis helped the Tigresses keep the Irish at bay by scoring eight points in the fourth quarter. She opened the fourth quarter with a steal and layup for a 37-29 lead. Davis added a basket in the post, two free throws and scored on a run-out with an assist by Miyah Fox to give the Tigresses a 45-40 lead.
Sterling (14 points) scored in the post and Lainie Olson sank two free throws for Seneca to make it 47-44 with 23.1 left.
Hartwig, who moments before spun a 3-pointer seemingly in to the bottom of the net and back out, was fouled with 1.5 left. She missed the first and the Tigresses were able to hang on for victory.
“Not the position we wanted to put them in by any means. And she’s a great shooter at the line, so it made me a little nervous, but we responded and got the rebound and we’re able to pull it out,” Kepner said.
“They’re a great team and responded well to every run we made, so kudos to them.”
Seneca coach Brian Holman liked how his team battled to the end.
“They’re really good and when you get down eight, 10, you got to keep fighting, keep fighting. We did, but sometimes you either run out of time or run out of gas. Tonight we ran out of time,” he said. “We’re tough. We’re always going to fight. We needed about another 20 more second and one more timeout.
These kind of games will only make his team better, Holman said.
“I like it, because I think that’s a feel of a regional championship-type game. Two good teams. We just hope it makes us better down the end,” he said. “We’ll take a couple days off and get back in the conference grind and hopefully we’ll play at that level when it comes to regionals.”
Davis led Princeton with 16 points, Hobson and Gartin had 10 each and Erin May chipped in nine.
Hobson said the team responded well having to play their final four tournament games without freshman point guard Camryn Driscoll to illness.
“When I first found out Camryn wasn’t going to be here, it was a big loss. I was really worried, but I just knew I had to do my best point guard by myself and be a senior leader. I think everybody on the team, including the bench stepped to fill the shoes Cam left.”
Princeton returns to action Thursday at Newman. Seneca (10-6) will start the new year out at home Wednesday in conference play vs. Dwight.