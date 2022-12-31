BCR roundup for Friday, Dec. 30: Hall girls third at Amboy

The Hall girls led at the end of each quarter on the way to a 32-28 win over Newman to claim third place in the Amboy Girls Holiday Tournament on Friday.
Hall led 5-3 at the end of the first quarter, 12-9 at the half and 21-15 after three quarters.
McKenna Christiansen led Hall with 13 points and Jayden Jones had a career-high eight points.
Hall’s Promise Giocametti and Toni Newton were both named to the all-tournament team.
In other games, Amboy beat Somonauk, 56-22, for first place and Serena beat Mendota, 41-19, for fifth place.
Morrison 65, Bureau Valley 34: Taylor Neuhalfen and Izabella Birkey each had 10 points and Kate Stoller added nine for the Storm in their final game of the Warkins Classic at Erie Friday.