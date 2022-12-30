BCR roundup for Thursday, Dec. 29: Kate Stoller, Bureau Valley girls top Orion

The Bureau Valley girls scored a big 64-38 win over Three Rivers rival Orion in Wednesday’s play in the Warkins Memorial Classic at Erie.
Kate Stoller led the Storm with 18 points from, Lesleigh Maynard had 13 points and Alaina Wasilewski added 11.
Bureau Valley will play Morrison at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
AT MARQUETTE
Earlville 42, Hall 41: The Red Devils led at the end of the second and third quarters, but not at the final horn, allowing the Red Raiders to claim seventh place at the Marquette Christmas Tournament Thursday.
For Hall (5-10), Mac Resetich poured in 29 points, with Kyian Smith chipping in seven.
Griffin Cook and Adam Waite scored 14 points apiece to lead Earlville.
Woodland 46, St. Bede 41: The Warriors (4-11) led by double digits in the opening quarter and held on late for a win in the 11th-place game of the Marquette Christmas Tournament, avenging a November loss to the Bedans.
Connor Dodge’s 19 points and Nick Plesko’s 15 spearheaded the Woodland attack.
For St Bede (5-8), Isaiah Hart scored 11 points, and Callan Hueneburg added eight.
AT LAMOILLE
Lowpoint-Washburn 55, LaMoille 45: The Lions dropped the championship game of the LaMoille Christmas Classic Thursday.
For LaMoille, Brayden Klein had 10 points and seven rebounds, Tyler Billhorn had eight points and eight rebounds, Eli Keighin had seven points and Ian Sundberg added seven points with 16 rebounds.
Hiawatha 46, DePue 30: The beat the Little Giants for third place. Oscar Lopez and Luis Lopez each had seven points for DePue.
LaMoille’s Klein and Keighin and DePue’s Oscar Lopez were named to the all-tournament team.