Area basketball tournaments at a glance, Friday, Dec. 30

Boys Basketball
Marquette Christmas Tournament
Monday, December 26
(5) Serena 61, Dwight 54
(4) Lexington 66, Somonauk 40
Hall 62, (8) St. Bede 50
(1) Seneca 80, Indian Creek 31
(6) Reed-Custer 63, Flanagan-Cornell 38
Wilmington 55, (3) Putnam County 44
(2) Marquette 77, Woodland 38
Earlville 70, (7) GSW 48
Tuesday, December 27
Dwight 64, Somonauk 51
St. Bede 86, Indian Creek 50
(3) Putnam County 62, Flanagan-Cornell 38
Woodland 43, (7) GSW 41
(5) Serena 63, (4) Lexington 62
(1) Seneca 66, Hall 44
(6) Reed-Custer 48, Wilmington 38
(2) Marquette 55, Earlville 46
Wednesday, December 28
Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 68
Flanagan-Cornell 42, #7 GSW 32
Dwight 69, St. Bede 68
(3) Putnam County 46, Woodland 35
(4) Lexington 59, Hall 41
Wilmington 50, Earlville 44
(1) Seneca 58, (5) Serena 57
(2) Marquette 69, (6) Reed-Custer 57
Thursday, December 29
15th place — Somonauk 46, #7 GSW 45
13th place — Flanagan-Cornell 54, Indian Creek 40
11th place — Woodland 46, St. Bede 41
9th place (consolation title) — (3) Putnam County 58, Dwight 49
7th place — Earlville 42, Hall 41
5th place — Wilmington 58, (4) Lexington 49
3rd place — (6) Reed-Custer 56, (5) Serena 55
Championship — (1) Seneca 46, (2) Marquette 43
LaMoille Christmas Classic
Tuesday, December 27
Lowpoint-Washburn 56, Hiawatha 32
LaMoille 55, DePue 45
Wednesday, December 28
Lowpoint-Washburn 62, DePue 31
LaMoille 52, Hiawatha 25
Thursday, December 29
Third place - Hiawatha 46, DePue 30
Championship - Lowpoint-Washburn 55, LaMoille 45
L-P Chips Giovanine Mid-Winter Classic
Tuesday, December 27
L-P 34, Sherrard 31
Geneseo def. IVC
Geneseo def. Sherrard
L-P 49, IVC 41
Wednesday, December 28
Third place - IVC 52, Sherrard 46
Championship - L-P 54, Geneseo 24
Girls Basketball
Amboy Holiday Tournament
RED POOL: Somonauk 2-0, Sterling Newman 1-1, Mendota 0-2
BLACK POOL: Amboy 3-0, Serena 1-2, Hall 1-2, Roanoke-Benson 1-2
Tuesday, December 27
Somonauk 44, Mendota 38
Roanoke-Benson 52, Serena 51
Amboy 34, Hall 31
Wednesday, December 28
Newman 42, Mendota 28
Serena 31, Hall 23
Amboy 53, Roanoke-Benson 26
Thursday, December 29
Hall 46, Roanoke-Benson 39
Somonauk 39, Newman 31
Amboy 31, Serena 16
Friday, December 30
5th-place game - Mendota vs. Serena, 3 p.m. (new gym)
3rd-place game - Hall vs. Newman, 4:30 p.m. (new gym)
Championship - Amboy vs. Somonauk, 6 p.m. (new gym)
Earlville Christmas Tournament
Monday, December 26
Pecatonica 55, DePue 19
Yorkville Christian 34, Henry-Senachwine/LW 29
Earlville 78, LaMoille 17
HBR 52, Flanagan-Cornell 37
Tuesday, December 27
Henry-Senachwine/LW 40, DePue 12
Flanagan-Cornell 71, LaMoille 20
Pecatonica 52, Yorkville Christian 22
HBR 55, Earlville 24
Wednesday, December 28
Consolation third — DePue 50, LaMoille 25
Consolation championship — Henry-Senachwine/LW 42, Flanagan-Cornell 41
Third place — Yorkville Christian 52, Earlville 39
Championship — Pecatonica 46, HBR 35
Erie Warkins Classic
Tuesday, December 27
Wethersfield 41, E-P 25
Lena-Winslow 62, Orion 30
Morrison 51, Wethersfield 44
Mercer County 57, Bureau Valley 51
Orion 54, Peoria Heights 45
Monmouth-Roseville 52, Bureau Valley 12
Mercer County 45, Stockton 20
Monmouth-Roseville 53, Peoria Heights 45
E-P 38, Stockton 28
Lena-Winslow 58, Morrison 54
Thursday, December 29
Morrison 54, Stockton 43
Monmouth-Roseville 64, Mercer County 38
Bureau Valley 64, Orion 38
Lena-Winslow 48, Wethersfield 39
Peoria Heights 35, E-P 27
Friday, December 30
ERIE ANNEX GYM
Bureau Valley vs. Morrison, 4:30 p.m.
E-P vs. Mercer County, 6 p.m.
ERIE HS GYM
Stockton vs. Orion vs. 12 p.m.
Wethersfield vs. Peoria Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Monmouth-Roseville vs. Lena-Winslow, 6 p.m.
Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at St. Bede
GREEN POOL: #1 Fieldcrest 4-0, #4 Seneca 3-1, #5 Putnam County 2-2, #9 Rock Island JV 1-3, #8 St. Bede 0-4
WHITE POOL: #2 Eureka 4-0, #3 Princeton 3-1, #7 Sandwich 1-3, #6 Marquette 1-3, #10 Kewanee 1-3
Tuesday, December 27
Seneca 45, St. Bede 41
Princeton 49, Sandwich 39
Eureka 61, Kewanee 41
Fieldcrest 68, Rock Island JV 18
Seneca 42, Putnam County 39
Eureka 70, Marquette 50
St. Bede 51, Rock Island JV 35
Wednesday, December 28
Fieldcrest 73, St. Bede 46
Marquette 40, Kewanee 31
Eureka 60, Sandwich 38
Princeton 62, Kewanee 45
Fieldcrest 59, Seneca 43
Putnam County 38, St. Bede 25
Eureka 52, Princeton 37
Thursday, Dec. 29
Sandwich 47, Marquette 27
Seneca 53, Rock Island JV 33
Kewanee 50, Sandwich 47
Putnam County 44, Rock Island JV 30
Princeton 59, Marquette 41
Fieldcrest 52, Putnam County 28
Friday, Dec. 30
9th - #10 Kewanee vs. #8 St. Bede, 10:15 a.m.
7th - #6 Marquette vs. #9 Rock Island JV, 12
5th - #7 Sandwich vs. #5 Putnam County, 1:45 p.m.
3rd - #3 Princeton vs. #4 Seneca, 3:30 p.m.
1st - #2 Eureka vs. #1 Fieldcrest, 5:15 p.m.