Bureau Valley to have Hall of Fame Salute on Jan. 27, 2023

MANLIUS - Bureau Valley High School will Salute its Hall of Fame athletes and academics individuals and teams at a special Hall of Fame night at the Jan. 27, 2023 home boys basketball game vs. Sterling Newman.
There was consideration given in 2020 to public celebrations such as Hall of Fame Nights as part of the 25th commemoration of Bureau Valley’s consolidation, but the pandemic hindered such opportunities.
The Hall of Fame plaques from the Commons area have been digitized for preservation purposes since many had started to fade, and they are now displayed on three interactive touchscreen TVs in the Commons and available on the high school’s website: (https://bv340.touchpros.com/Home2.aspxnow).
They will be presented to the individual Hall of Famers that night. Each met the Hall of Fame criteria for All-State recognition.
All invitees are asked to please RSVP by contacting school secretary Heather Foster by email (hfoster@bureauvalley.net) or by phone (815-445-4004) before Friday, Jan. 13.
Honorees are asked to check-in upon arrival by 6 p.m. the night of the event.
Hall of Fame individuals
Jade Aber (2021)
Deb Amrein (2003)
Garrett Barnas (2007)
Kale Barnett (2019)
Saige Barnett (2019)
Alisa Baron (2008)
Mike Behrends (2001)
Angie Bickett (2006)
Jason Bill (2002)
Randy Bill (2000)
Nathan Black (2007)
Josh Coyle (2005)
Tim Culp (1997)
Luke Davis (1997)
Jared Draper (2002)
Jonathan Eckberg (1998)
Jeff Egan (1999)
Phil Endress (2002)
Mike Grieve (2006)
Lindsey Hoffert (2015)
Derrick Johnson (2012)
Preston Jones (2005)
Richard Krafft (2002)
Madison Lebahn (2006)
Dustin Marquis (2002)
Jason Marquis (2005)
Todd Maynard (2004)
Parker Neuhalfen (2015)
Emy Prokes (2001)
Kylee Rosenthal (1998)
Kimi Sanden (2011)
Reuben Slock (2001)
Nathaniel Swanson (2010)
Melanie Thompson (2010)
Justin “Tank” VanLanduit (1996)
Adam Weidner (2012)
Haley Weidner (2018)
Michael Weidner (2010)
Regan Weidner (2015)
Josh Wilkinson (2006)
Hall of Fame teams
Boys basketball (1999-00)
Boys basketball (2000-01)
Boys basketball (2001-02)
Boys basketball (2018-19)
Boys cross country (1997-98)
Boys cross country (2000-01)
Boys cross country (2007-08)
Boys cross country (2008-09)
Boys track & field (2000-01)
Boys track & field (2001-02)
Boys track & field (2004-05)
Boys track & field (2011-12)
Boys track relays (2013-14)
Football (2000-01)
Football (2003-04)
Football (2004-05)
Football (2005-06)
Football (2007-08)
Girls cross country (1999-00)
Girls cross country (2000-01)
Girls cross country (2003-04)
Girls cross country (2004-05)
Girls track & field (2004-05)
Girls track & field (2005-06)
Girls track & field (2006-07)
Girls track & field (2007-08)
Girls track & field (2016-17)
Girls track & field (2017-18)
Girls track relays (1996-97)
Girls track relays (1997-98)
Girls track relays (1999-00)
Girls track relays (2000-01)
Girls track relays (2004-05)
Girls track relays (2005-06)
Girls track relays (2006-07)
Girls track relays (2007-08)
Girls track relays (2013-14)
Girls track relays (2017-18)
Girls track relays (2018-19)
Girls volleyball (2000-01)
Girls volleyball (2004-05)