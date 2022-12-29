BCR roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 28: Eli Keighin leads LaMoille to win over Hiawatha

The LaMoille Lions improved to 2-0 in the LaMoille Holiday Tournament Wednesday, defeating Hiawatha, 52-25.
Eli Keighin led the Lions to victory with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Also for the Lions, Brayden Klein had 10 points, Josh Martin had eight points and Tyler Billhorn added seven points ad six rebounds.
In earlier action, Lowpoint-Washburn doubled up DePue, 62-31.
LaMoille and Lowpoint-Washburn will meet for the championship at 6 p.m. Thursday. DePue and Hiawatha will play for third place at 4:30 p.m.
At Marquette: St. Bede lost to Dwight, 69-68, and Hall fell to Lexington, 59-41, in consolation round play at the Marquette Holiday Tournament Wednesday.
In today’s finals, the Bruins will play Woodland at noon for 11th place while the Red Devils will meet Earlville at 3:30 p.m. for 7th place.
At LaSalle: Host LaSalle-Peru downed Geneseo, 54-24, to win its own Chips Giovanine Mid-Winter Classic Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DePue 50, LaMoille 25: DePue doubled up the Lions for consolation third place in the Earlville Holiday Tournament.
WRESTLING
Geneseo 59, PrInceton 7: Brothers Ace, 9-7 at 132, and Augie Christiansen, 18-6 at 145, picked up wins on the road Wednesday for the Tigers.