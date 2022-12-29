December 29, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Area basketball tournaments at a glance, Thursday, Dec. 29

By Kevin Hieronymus
Santa slam dunk

Boys Basketball

Marquette Christmas Tournament

Monday, December 26

(5) Serena 61, Dwight 54

(4) Lexington 66, Somonauk 40

Hall 62, (8) St. Bede 50

(1) Seneca 80, Indian Creek 31

(6) Reed-Custer 63, Flanagan-Cornell 38

Wilmington 55, (3) Putnam County 44

(2) Marquette 77, Woodland 38

Earlville 70, (7) GSW 48

Tuesday, December 27

Dwight 64, Somonauk 51

St. Bede 86, Indian Creek 50

(3) Putnam County 62, Flanagan-Cornell 38

Woodland 43, (7) GSW 41

(5) Serena 63, (4) Lexington 62

(1) Seneca 66, Hall 44

(6) Reed-Custer 48, Wilmington 38

(2) Marquette 55, Earlville 46

Wednesday, December 28

Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 68

Flanagan-Cornell 42, #7 GSW 32

Dwight 69, St. Bede 68

(3) Putnam County 46, Woodland 35

(4) Lexington 59, Hall 41

Wilmington 50, Earlville 44

(1) Seneca 58, (5) Serena 57

(2) Marquette 69, (6) Reed-Custer 57

Thursday, December 29

15th place — Somonauk 46, #7 GSW 45

13th place — Indian Creek vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 10:30 a.m.

11th place — St. Bede vs. Woodland, 12 p.m.

9th place (consolation title) — Dwight vs. (3) Putnam County, 1:30 p.m.

7th place — Hall vs. Earlville, 3:30 p.m.

5th place — (4) Lexington vs. Wilmington, 5 p.m.

3rd place — (5) Serena vs. (6) Reed-Custer, 6:30 p.m.

Championship — (1) Seneca vs. (2) Marquette, 8 p.m.

LaMoille Christmas Classic

Tuesday, December 27

Lowpoint-Washburn 56, Hiawatha 32

LaMoille 55, DePue 45

Wednesday, December 28

Lowpoint-Washburn 62, DePue 31

LaMoille 52, Hiawatha 25

Thursday, December 29

Hiawatha vs. DePue, 4:30 p.m.

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. LaMoille, 5:30 p.m.

L-P Chips Giovanine Mid-Winter Classic

Tuesday, December 27

L-P 34, Sherrard 31

Geneseo def. IVC

Geneseo def. Sherrard

L-P 49, IVC 41

Wednesday, December 28

Third place - IVC 52, Sherrard 46

Title - L-P 54, Geneseo 24

Girls Basketball

Amboy Holiday Tournament

RED POOL: Somonauk 1-0, Sterling Newman 1-0, Mendota 0-2

BLACK POOL: Amboy 2-0, Serena 1-1, Roanoke-Benson 1-1, Hall 0-2

Tuesday, December 27

Somonauk 44, Mendota 38

Roanoke-Benson 52, Serena 51

Amboy 34, Hall 31

Wednesday, December 28

Newman 42, Mendota 28

Serena 31, Hall 23

Amboy 53, Roanoke-Benson 26

Thursday, December 29

Roanoke-Benson vs. Hall, 4:30 p.m. (old gym)

Newman vs. Somonauk, 4:30 p.m. (new gym)

Amboy vs. Serena, 6 p.m. (new gym)

Friday, December 30

5th-place game, 3 p.m. (new gym)

3rd-place game, 4:30 p.m. (new gym)

Championship game, 6 p.m. (new gym)

Earlville Christmas Tournament

Monday, December 26

Pecatonica 55, DePue 19

Yorkville Christian 34, Henry-Senachwine/LW 29

Earlville 78, LaMoille 17

HBR 52, Flanagan-Cornell 37

Tuesday, December 27

Henry-Senachwine/LW 40, DePue 12

Flanagan-Cornell 71, LaMoille 20

Pecatonica 52, Yorkville Christian 22

HBR 55, Earlville 24

Wednesday, December 28

Consolation third place — DePue 50, LaMoille 25

Consolation championship — Henry-Senachwine/LW 42, Flanagan-Cornell 41

Third place — Yorkville Christian 52, Earlville 39

Championship — Pecatonica 46, HBR 35

Erie Warkins Classic

Tuesday, December 27

Wethersfield 41, E-P 25

Lena-Winslow 62, Orion 30

Morrison 51, Wethersfield 44

Mercer County 57, Bureau Valley 51

Orion 54, Peoria Heights 45

Monmouth-Roseville 52, Bureau Valley 12

Mercer County 45, Stockton 20

Monmouth-Roseville 53, Peoria Heights 45

E-P 38, Stockton 28

Lena-Winslow 58, Morrison 54

Thursday, December 29

ERIE ANNEX GYM

Morrison vs. Stockton, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer County vs. Monmouth-Roseville, 6 p.m.

ERIE HS GYM

Orion vs. Bureau Valley, 12 p.m.

Lena-Winslow vs. Wethersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Peoria Heights vs. E-P, 6 p.m.

Friday, December 30

ERIE ANNEX GYM

Bureau Valley vs. Morrison, 4:30 p.m.

E-P vs. Mercer County, 6 p.m.

ERIE HS GYM

Stockton vs. Orion vs. 12 p.m.

Wethersfield vs. Peoria Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Monmouth-Roseville vs. Lena-Winslow, 6 p.m.

Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at St. Bede

GREEN POOL: #1 Fieldcrest 3-0, #4 Seneca 2-1, #5 Putnam County 1-1, #8 St. Bede 1-3, #9 Rock Island JV 0-2

WHITE POOL: #2 Eureka 4-0, #3 Princeton 2-1, #7 Sandwich 1-2, #6 Marquette 1-2, #10 Kewanee 0-3

Tuesday, December 27

Seneca 45, St. Bede 41

Princeton 49, Sandwich 39

Eureka 61, Kewanee 41

Fieldcrest 68, Rock Island JV 18

Seneca 42, Putnam County 39

Eureka 70, Marquette 50

St. Bede 51, Rock Island JV 35

Wednesday, December 28

Fieldcrest 73, St. Bede 46

Marquette 40, Kewanee 31

Eureka 60, Sandwich 38

Princeton 62, Kewanee 45

Fieldcrest 59, Seneca 43

Putnam County 38, St. Bede 25

Eureka 52, Princeton 37

Thursday, Dec. 29

Sandwich 47, Marquette 27

Rock Island JV vs. Seneca, 10:15

Sandwich vs. Kewanee, 12

Putnam County vs. Rock Island JV 1:45

Princeton vs. Marquette, 3:30

Fieldcrest vs. Putnam County, 5:15

Friday, Dec. 30

9th - 5th place Green vs. 5th place White, 10:15

7th - 4th place Green vs. 4th place White, 12

5th - 3rd place Green vs. 3rd place White, 1:45

3rd -2nd place Green vs. 2nd place White, 3:30

1st - 1st place Green vs. #2 Eureka, 5:15