Boys basketball: Princeton brings thunder and lightning, rolls past Bureau Valley

MANLIUS - The Princeton Tigers brought the thunder and lighting to the Storm Cellar Tuesday night.

The Tigers scored the first 12 points of the game and raced off to a 47-15 halftime lead on the way to a 69-42 victory over rival Bureau Valley in the 2022 County Christmas Classic. Princeton has now won all four games in the classic series since it started in 2018, taking a pause for COVID In 2020.

Princeton senior guard Grady Thompson and coach Jason Smith said the 12-0 run got the Tigers energized after having 10 days between games.

“It was a fun game. Good game to get back into the flow of things coming off a decently long break,” Thompson said. “That 12-0 start was great for us. It was good to get out in front of them early so that we maintained the lead.”

“In years past, I felt like we came out flat and their crowd was staying in it and it kind of drives them more throughout the whole game,” Smith said. “So I thought we made a run like we needed to, sucked the wind out of the crowd, outside of a few exciting dunks.”

The Class 2A No. 3 ranked Tigers improved to 13-0 overall and 2-0 in the Three Rivers East.

Sophomore forward Noah LaPorte drew first blood for the Tigers with a bucket and Teegan Davis followed with a 3-pointer. Thompson added a 3-pointer and a coast-to-coast drive before LaPorte finished what he started with a pair of free throws to make it 12-0.

Bureau Valley coach Jason Marquis said that proved to be too much to overcome.

“They sucked the energy out quickly with their intensity. Their length, I think, hurt us early. They hit their shots right off the get-go. We didn’t contest super well,” he said. “That was one message I had for our boys. I thought we battled for rebounds, loose balls. We didn’t contest well. It’s been a point of emphasis throughout the year.

“What was it, 25, 28 points in the first quarter? Just can’t sustain that kind of pace. Need to defend better. Then offensively, we looked like we were on (Christmas) break for the first 12 minutes of the game.”

There was plenty of thunder still to come by the Tigers.

Thompson drove the left baseline for a two-handed dunk in traffic. Davis followed on the next possession with a tomahawk jam on a fast break for a 22-4 Princeton lead.

Smith said he had a tough time judging who had the dunk of the night.

“Usually Grady gets the nod, but I’m going to go with Teegan tonight, because he had a lot of thunder behind it,” he said.

Thompson sank a pair of 3-pointers, the second at the buzzer, to lift the Tigers to a 28-6 lead.

Davis led all scorers with 19 points, scoring 13 in the first half. Thompson was right behind at 18, with 13 in the first quarter. LaPorte added 13 points.

“We had balanced scoring. I thought we were unselfish. At times we looked a little sloppy, because we were trying to maybe showboat a little too much,” Smith said. “When we hustled down and played the way we’re capable of doing, I was happy what we were doing.”

Landon Hulsing led the Storm (5-11, 0-3) with 12 points and Corban Chhimm added 10.

Notes: Princeton won the sophomore prelim. Jordan Reinhardt led the Kittens with 34 points. Payton Walowski and Logan Philhower had eight each for the Storm. ... Both teams return to action Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Tigers at Kewanee and the Storm at Fulton.