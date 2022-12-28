BCR roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 27: LaMoille opens tournament play with win over DePue

Round 2 of the Battle of the Blumhorst brothers went to Chance’s LaMoille Lions again.
Chance Blumhorst’s Lions defeated his brother Trae’s DePue Little Giants, 55-45, on the first day of the the inaugural LaMoille Holiday Classic on Tuesday.
As they did in their first meeting on Dec. 9, the Lions pulled ahead late with a 17-9 fourth-quarter advantage after the teams battled to a two-point game through three quarters.
Eli Keighin led the Lions with 17 points and eight rebounds and Tyler Billhorn had 14 points and eight rebounds. Also for the Lions, Josh Martin had eight points and Ian Sandberg had six points and 11 rebounds.
For DePue (1-10), Oscar Lopez had 19 points and Luis Lopez had 16 points.
Tournament play resumes Wednesday with DePue playing Lowpoint-Washburn at 4:30 p.m. and LaMoille playing Hawatha at 5:30 p.m.
AT MARQUETTE
St. Bede 86, Indian Creek 50: Isaiah Hart scored 20 points, Brendan Pillion had 17 points and Callan Hueneburg added 16 points for the Bruins in consolation round play Tuesday at the Marquette Christmas Tournament.
The Bruins will play Dwight in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at noon.
Seneca 66, Hall 44: The Red Devils held a 27-26 halftime lead over Seneca, but the top-seeded Fighting Irish (12-0) won going away in the second half Tuesday at the Marquette Christmas Tournament.
Mac Resetich scored 21 points for Hall, which will face Lexington at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Putnam Co. 62, Flanagan-Cornell 38: The Panthers (12-4) shook off Monday’s upset loss to Wilmington and led the Falcons (5-7) throughout, pulling away in the third quarter.
Jackson McDonald led PC with 15 points and 10 each for Wyatt Grimshaw, Andrew Pyszka and Owen Saepharn led Putnam County, which plays Woodland in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
GRLS BASKETBALL
Amboy 35, Hall 31: Toni Newton (13) and Promise Giacometti (12) combined for 25 points, but the Red Devils went down in defeat to the host Clippers in the Amboy Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
Hall plays Serena at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Bede 51, Rock Island JV 35: The Bruins came back for a win Tuesday night to finish 1-1 in the first day of the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic.
WRESTLING
St. Bede place 5th at Sandwich: The Bruins finished fifth in a field of eight Tuesday’s Sandwich Dual Team Tournament, with a 2-2 record. St. Bede defeated Mendota 54-12 and Durand/Pecatonica 42-27 while falling 48-30 to Rock Falls and 47-12 to Plainfield Central.
Gavin Hahn (220 pounds) went a 4-0 on the day for the Bruins. Jake Migliorini, Ryan Migliorini and Mike Shaw each had wins.