December 28, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Area basketball tournaments at a glance, Wednesday, Dec. 28

By Kevin Hieronymus
Santa slam dunk

Santa slam dunk (Shaw Local News Network)

Boys Basketball

Marquette Christmas Tournament

Monday, December 26

(5) Serena 61, Dwight 54

(4) Lexington 66, Somonauk 40

Hall 62, (8) St. Bede 50

(1) Seneca 80, Indian Creek 31

(6) Reed-Custer 63, Flanagan-Cornell 38

Wilmington 55, (3) Putnam County 44

(2) Marquette 77, Woodland 38

Earlville 70, (7) GSW 48

Tuesday, December 27

Game 9 — Dwight 64, Somonauk 51

Game 10 — St. Bede 86, Indian Creek 50

Game 11 — (3) Putnam County 62, Flanagan-Cornell 38

Game 12 — Woodland 43, (7) GSW 41

Game 13 — (5) Serena 63, (4) Lexington 62

Game 14 — (1) Seneca 66, Hall 44

Game 15 — (6) Reed-Custer 48, Wilmington 38

Game 16 — (2) Marquette 55, Earlville 46

Wednesday, December 28

Game 17 — Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 68

Game 18 — Flanagan-Cornell vs. #7 GSW, 10:30 a.m.

Game 19 — Dwight vs. St. Bede 12 p.m.

Game 20 — (3) Putnam County vs. Woodland, 1:30 p.m.

Game 21 — (4) Lexington vs. Hall, 3:30 p.m.

Game 22 — Wilmington vs. Earlville, 5 p.m.

Game 23 — (5) Serena vs. (1) Seneca, 6:30 p.m.

Game 24 — (6) Reed-Custer vs. (2) Marquette, 8 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

15th place — losers 17-18, 9 a.m

13th place — winners 17-18, 10:30 a.m.

11th place — losers 19-20 12 p.m.

9th place (consolation title) — winners 19-20, 1:30 p.m.

7th place — losers 21-22, 3:30 p.m.

5th place — winners 21-22, 5 p.m.

3rd place — losers 23-24, 6:30 p.m.

Championship — winners 23-24, 8 p.m.

LaMoille Christmas Classic

Tuesday, December 27

Lowpoint-Washburn 56, Hiawatha 32

LaMoille 55, DePue 45

Wednesday, December 28

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. DePue, 4:30 p.m.

Hiawatha vs. LaMoille, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

Hiawatha vs. DePue, 4:30 p.m.

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. LaMoille, 5:30 p.m.

L-P Mid-Winter Classic

Tuesday, December 27

L-P 34, Sherrard 31

Geneseo def. IVC

Geneseo def. Sherrard

L-P 49, IVC 41

Wednesday, December 28

Third place - Sherrard vs. IVC, 3 p.m.

Title - L-P vs. Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Amboy Holiday Tournament

RED POOL: Somonauk 1-0, Mendota 0-1, Sterling Newman,

BLACK POOL: Amboy 1-0, Roanoke-Benson 1-0, Hall 0-1, Serena 0-1

Tuesday, December 27

Game 1 — Somonauk 44, Mendota 38

Game 2 — Roanoke-Benson 52, Serena 51

Game 3 — Amboy 34, Hall 31

Wednesday, December 28

Game 4 — Mendota vs. Newman, 4:30 p.m. (old gym)

Game 5 — Hall vs. Serena, 4:30 p.m. (new gym)

Game 6 — Amboy vs. Roanoke-Benson, 6 p.m. (new gym)

Thursday, December 29

Game 7 — Roanoke-Benson vs. Hall, 4:30 p.m. (old gym)

Game 8 — Newman vs. Somonauk, 4:30 p.m. (new gym)

Game 9 — Amboy vs. Serena, 6 p.m. (new gym)

Friday, December 30

5th-place game, 3 p.m. (new gym)

3rd-place game, 4:30 p.m. (new gym)

Championship game, 6 p.m. (new gym)

Earlville Christmas Tournament

Monday, December 26

Pecatonica 55, DePue 19

Yorkville Christian 34, Henry-Senachwine/LW 29

Earlville 78, LaMoille 17

HBR 52, Flanagan-Cornell 37

Tuesday, December 27

Henry-Senachwine/LW 40, DePue 12

Flanagan-Cornell 71, LaMoille 20

Pecatonica 52, Yorkville Christian 22

HBR 55, Earlville 24

Wednesday, December 28

Consolation third place — DePue vs. LaMoille, 9 a.m.

Consolation championship — Henry-Senachwine/LW vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 10:30 a.m.

Third place — Yorkville Christian vs. Earlville, 12 p.m.

Championship — Pecatonica vs. HBR, 1:30 p.m.

Erie Warkins Classic

Tuesday, December 27

Wethersfield 41, E-P 25

Lena-Winslow 62, Orion 30

Morrison 51, Wethersfield 44

Mercer County 57, Bureau Valley 51

Orion 54, Peoria Heights 45

Monmouth-Roseville 52, Bureau Valley 12

Mercer County 45, Stockton 20

Monmouth-Roseville 53, Peoria Heights 45

E-P 38, Stockton 28

Lena-Winslow 58, Morrison 54

Thursday, December 29

ERIE ANNEX GYM

Morrison vs. Stockton, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer County vs. Monmouth-Roseville, 6 p.m.

ERIE HS GYM

Orion vs. Bureau Valley, 12 p.m.

Lena-Winslow vs. Wethersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Peoria Heights vs. E-P, 6 p.m.

Friday, December 30

ERIE ANNEX GYM

Bureau Valley vs. Morrison, 4:30 p.m.

E-P vs. Mercer County, 6 p.m.

ERIE HS GYM

Stockton vs. Orion vs. 12 p.m.

Wethersfield vs. Peoria Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Monmouth-Roseville vs. Lena-Winslow, 6 p.m.

Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at St. Bede

GREEN POOL: #1 Fieldcrest 2-0, #4 Seneca 2-0, #8 St. Bede 1-2, #5 Putnam County 0-1, #9 Rock Island JV 0-2

WHITE POOL: #2 Eureka 2-0, #3 Princeton 1-0, #6 Marquette 1-1, #7 Sandwich 0-1, #10 Kewanee 0-2

Tuesday, December 27

Seneca 45, St. Bede 41

Princeton 49, Sandwich 39

Eureka 61, Kewanee 41

Fieldcrest 68, Rock Island JV 18

Seneca 42, Putnam County 39

Eureka 70, Marquette 50

St. Bede 51, Rock Island JV 35

Wednesday, December 28

Fieldcrest 73, St. Bede 46

Marquette 40, Kewanee 31

Sandwich vs. Eureka, noon

Princeton vs. Kewanee, 1:45

Seneca vs Fieldcrest, 3:30

St. Bede vs. Putnam County, 5:15

Eureka vs. Princeton, 7

Thursday, Dec. 29

Marquette vs. Sandwich, 8:30

Rock Island JV vs. Seneca, 10:15

Sandwich vs. Kewanee, 12

Putnam County vs. Rock Island JV 1:45

Princeton vs. Marquette, 3:30

Fieldcrest vs. Putnam County, 5:15

Friday, Dec. 30

9th - 5th place Green vs. 5th place White, 10:15

7th - 4th place Green vs. 4th place White, 12

5th - 3rd place Green vs. 3rd place White, 1:45

3rd -2nd place Green vs. 2nd place White, 3:30

1st - 1st place Green vs. 1st place White, 5:15