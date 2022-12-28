Area basketball tournaments at a glance, Wednesday, Dec. 28

Boys Basketball
Marquette Christmas Tournament
Monday, December 26
(5) Serena 61, Dwight 54
(4) Lexington 66, Somonauk 40
Hall 62, (8) St. Bede 50
(1) Seneca 80, Indian Creek 31
(6) Reed-Custer 63, Flanagan-Cornell 38
Wilmington 55, (3) Putnam County 44
(2) Marquette 77, Woodland 38
Earlville 70, (7) GSW 48
Tuesday, December 27
Game 9 — Dwight 64, Somonauk 51
Game 10 — St. Bede 86, Indian Creek 50
Game 11 — (3) Putnam County 62, Flanagan-Cornell 38
Game 12 — Woodland 43, (7) GSW 41
Game 13 — (5) Serena 63, (4) Lexington 62
Game 14 — (1) Seneca 66, Hall 44
Game 15 — (6) Reed-Custer 48, Wilmington 38
Game 16 — (2) Marquette 55, Earlville 46
Wednesday, December 28
Game 17 — Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 68
Game 18 — Flanagan-Cornell vs. #7 GSW, 10:30 a.m.
Game 19 — Dwight vs. St. Bede 12 p.m.
Game 20 — (3) Putnam County vs. Woodland, 1:30 p.m.
Game 21 — (4) Lexington vs. Hall, 3:30 p.m.
Game 22 — Wilmington vs. Earlville, 5 p.m.
Game 23 — (5) Serena vs. (1) Seneca, 6:30 p.m.
Game 24 — (6) Reed-Custer vs. (2) Marquette, 8 p.m.
Thursday, December 29
15th place — losers 17-18, 9 a.m
13th place — winners 17-18, 10:30 a.m.
11th place — losers 19-20 12 p.m.
9th place (consolation title) — winners 19-20, 1:30 p.m.
7th place — losers 21-22, 3:30 p.m.
5th place — winners 21-22, 5 p.m.
3rd place — losers 23-24, 6:30 p.m.
Championship — winners 23-24, 8 p.m.
LaMoille Christmas Classic
Tuesday, December 27
Lowpoint-Washburn 56, Hiawatha 32
LaMoille 55, DePue 45
Wednesday, December 28
Lowpoint-Washburn vs. DePue, 4:30 p.m.
Hiawatha vs. LaMoille, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 29
Hiawatha vs. DePue, 4:30 p.m.
Lowpoint-Washburn vs. LaMoille, 5:30 p.m.
L-P Mid-Winter Classic
Tuesday, December 27
L-P 34, Sherrard 31
Geneseo def. IVC
Geneseo def. Sherrard
L-P 49, IVC 41
Wednesday, December 28
Third place - Sherrard vs. IVC, 3 p.m.
Title - L-P vs. Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Amboy Holiday Tournament
RED POOL: Somonauk 1-0, Mendota 0-1, Sterling Newman,
BLACK POOL: Amboy 1-0, Roanoke-Benson 1-0, Hall 0-1, Serena 0-1
Tuesday, December 27
Game 1 — Somonauk 44, Mendota 38
Game 2 — Roanoke-Benson 52, Serena 51
Game 3 — Amboy 34, Hall 31
Wednesday, December 28
Game 4 — Mendota vs. Newman, 4:30 p.m. (old gym)
Game 5 — Hall vs. Serena, 4:30 p.m. (new gym)
Game 6 — Amboy vs. Roanoke-Benson, 6 p.m. (new gym)
Thursday, December 29
Game 7 — Roanoke-Benson vs. Hall, 4:30 p.m. (old gym)
Game 8 — Newman vs. Somonauk, 4:30 p.m. (new gym)
Game 9 — Amboy vs. Serena, 6 p.m. (new gym)
Friday, December 30
5th-place game, 3 p.m. (new gym)
3rd-place game, 4:30 p.m. (new gym)
Championship game, 6 p.m. (new gym)
Earlville Christmas Tournament
Monday, December 26
Pecatonica 55, DePue 19
Yorkville Christian 34, Henry-Senachwine/LW 29
Earlville 78, LaMoille 17
HBR 52, Flanagan-Cornell 37
Tuesday, December 27
Henry-Senachwine/LW 40, DePue 12
Flanagan-Cornell 71, LaMoille 20
Pecatonica 52, Yorkville Christian 22
HBR 55, Earlville 24
Wednesday, December 28
Consolation third place — DePue vs. LaMoille, 9 a.m.
Consolation championship — Henry-Senachwine/LW vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 10:30 a.m.
Third place — Yorkville Christian vs. Earlville, 12 p.m.
Championship — Pecatonica vs. HBR, 1:30 p.m.
Erie Warkins Classic
Tuesday, December 27
Wethersfield 41, E-P 25
Lena-Winslow 62, Orion 30
Morrison 51, Wethersfield 44
Mercer County 57, Bureau Valley 51
Orion 54, Peoria Heights 45
Monmouth-Roseville 52, Bureau Valley 12
Mercer County 45, Stockton 20
Monmouth-Roseville 53, Peoria Heights 45
E-P 38, Stockton 28
Lena-Winslow 58, Morrison 54
Thursday, December 29
ERIE ANNEX GYM
Morrison vs. Stockton, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer County vs. Monmouth-Roseville, 6 p.m.
ERIE HS GYM
Orion vs. Bureau Valley, 12 p.m.
Lena-Winslow vs. Wethersfield, 1:30 p.m.
Peoria Heights vs. E-P, 6 p.m.
Friday, December 30
ERIE ANNEX GYM
Bureau Valley vs. Morrison, 4:30 p.m.
E-P vs. Mercer County, 6 p.m.
ERIE HS GYM
Stockton vs. Orion vs. 12 p.m.
Wethersfield vs. Peoria Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Monmouth-Roseville vs. Lena-Winslow, 6 p.m.
Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at St. Bede
GREEN POOL: #1 Fieldcrest 2-0, #4 Seneca 2-0, #8 St. Bede 1-2, #5 Putnam County 0-1, #9 Rock Island JV 0-2
WHITE POOL: #2 Eureka 2-0, #3 Princeton 1-0, #6 Marquette 1-1, #7 Sandwich 0-1, #10 Kewanee 0-2
Tuesday, December 27
Seneca 45, St. Bede 41
Princeton 49, Sandwich 39
Eureka 61, Kewanee 41
Fieldcrest 68, Rock Island JV 18
Seneca 42, Putnam County 39
Eureka 70, Marquette 50
St. Bede 51, Rock Island JV 35
Wednesday, December 28
Fieldcrest 73, St. Bede 46
Marquette 40, Kewanee 31
Sandwich vs. Eureka, noon
Princeton vs. Kewanee, 1:45
Seneca vs Fieldcrest, 3:30
St. Bede vs. Putnam County, 5:15
Eureka vs. Princeton, 7
Thursday, Dec. 29
Marquette vs. Sandwich, 8:30
Rock Island JV vs. Seneca, 10:15
Sandwich vs. Kewanee, 12
Putnam County vs. Rock Island JV 1:45
Princeton vs. Marquette, 3:30
Fieldcrest vs. Putnam County, 5:15
Friday, Dec. 30
9th - 5th place Green vs. 5th place White, 10:15
7th - 4th place Green vs. 4th place White, 12
5th - 3rd place Green vs. 3rd place White, 1:45
3rd -2nd place Green vs. 2nd place White, 3:30
1st - 1st place Green vs. 1st place White, 5:15