Volleyball: Tigresses hold awards banquet

The Princeton Tigresses recently held its 2022 volleyball season awards banquet.

Award winners for the varsity were Caitlin Meyer (Sportsmanship), Miyah Fox (Hustle/Attitude), Abigail Brown (Most Improved), Isa Ibarra (Leadership) and Olivia Gartin/Lily Keutzer (co-MVP).

The Tigresses were 12-19 overall and 8-4 in conference.

Award winners for the sophomores were Samantha Woolley (Sportsmanship), Paige Jesse/Samantha Woolley (Hustle/Attitude), Addison Compton (Most Improved) and Mia Buccini (MVP).

The sophomores finished 12-19-1 with a 6-6 record in conference.

Award winners for the freshmen were Sylvie Rutledge (Sportsmanship), Camryn Driscoll (Hustle/Attitude), Kinsley Lott (Most Improved) and Kathy Maciczak (MVP).

The freshmen were undefeated (12-0) Three Rivers East Conference champions with an overall 23-7-1 record.