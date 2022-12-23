December 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Volleyball: Tigresses hold awards banquet

By Kevin Hieronymus
2022 Princeton Tigresses varsity volleyball

2022 Princeton Tigresses varsity volleyball

The Princeton Tigresses recently held its 2022 volleyball season awards banquet.

Award winners for the varsity were Caitlin Meyer (Sportsmanship), Miyah Fox (Hustle/Attitude), Abigail Brown (Most Improved), Isa Ibarra (Leadership) and Olivia Gartin/Lily Keutzer (co-MVP).

The Tigresses were 12-19 overall and 8-4 in conference.

Award winners for the sophomores were Samantha Woolley (Sportsmanship), Paige Jesse/Samantha Woolley (Hustle/Attitude), Addison Compton (Most Improved) and Mia Buccini (MVP).

The sophomores finished 12-19-1 with a 6-6 record in conference.

2022 Princeton Tigresses sophomore volleyball

2022 Princeton Tigresses sophomore volleyball

Award winners for the freshmen were Sylvie Rutledge (Sportsmanship), Camryn Driscoll (Hustle/Attitude), Kinsley Lott (Most Improved) and Kathy Maciczak (MVP).

The freshmen were undefeated (12-0) Three Rivers East Conference champions with an overall 23-7-1 record.

2022 Princeton Tigresses freshmen volleyball

2022 Princeton Tigresses freshmen volleyball