Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at a glance:

GREEN POOL: #1 Fieldcrest (11-0), #4 Seneca (9-4), #5 Putnam County (10-5), #8 St. Bede (4-6), #9 Rock Island JV.
WHITE POOL: #2 Eureka (8-3), #3 Princeton (10-1), #6 Marquette (5-5), #7 Sandwich (2-9), #10 Kewanee (3-7).
AT A GLANCE: Top-seed Fieldcrest is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, coming off its first state finals appearance and Lady Bruins Christmas Classic championship. The Knights beat Princeton, 57-25, in last year’s title game. ... This year’s tournament expanded back to a 10-team field over four days after having eight teams over three days most recently. ... Marquette, Sandwich and the Rock Island JV are all new to the field. ... Princeton is 3-0 against the tournament field, including wins over St. Bede, Sandwich and Kewanee.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Tuesday
Seneca vs. St. Bede, 8:30
Princeton vs. Sandwich, 10:15
Eureka vs. Kewanee, noon
Rock Island JV vs. Fieldcrest, 1:45
Putnam County vs. Seneca, 3:30
Marquette vs. Eureka, 5:15
St. Bede vs. Rock Island JV, 7
Wednesday
Fieldcrest vs. St. Bede, 8:30
Kewanee vs. Marquette, 10:15
Sandwich vs. Eureka, noon
Princeton vs. Kewanee, 1:45
Seneca vs Fieldcrest, 3:30
St. Bede vs. Putnam County, 5:15
Eureka vs. Princeton, 7
Thursday
Marquette vs. Sandwich, 8:30
Rock Island JV vs. Seneca, 10:15
Sandwich vs. Kewanee, 12
Putnam County vs. Rock Island JV 1:45
Princeton vs. Marquette, 3:30
Fieldcrest vs. Putnam County, 5:15
Friday
9th - 5th place Green vs. 5th place White, 10:15
7th - 4th place Green vs. 4th place White, 12
5th - 3rd place Green vs. 3rd place White, 1:45
3rd -2nd place Green vs. 2nd place White, 3:30
1st - 1st place Green vs. 1st place White, 5:15