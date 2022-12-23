Girls basketball: Fieldcrest staying ‘humble, hungry’ as top seed at St. Bede tournament

This year’s Lady Bruins ChrIstmas Classic tidings will come unwrapped after Christmas.
And there will be a couple extra participants under the tournament tree.
The 2022 tournament field has expanded by two teams back to 10 teams and returned to a four-day schedule, running Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30.
The three newcomers to the tournament are Sandwich, Marquette and the Rock Island JV, which was a late entry to fill a vacated slot. Yorkville Christian did not return this year.
First-year St. Bede athletic director Michael Armatto and head coach Stephanie Mickley are looking forward to their first experience of the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic.
“It is always an honor to provide opportunities for children. Hosting events does work to fulfill our mission as a faith-based organization as it allows us to serve others,” Armatto said. “The Lady Bruin is one of the longer running girls’ basketball tournaments in the area so it is a thrill to be involved in its history. We look forward to seeing some very good girls basketball teams compete and we are excited to welcome their fans to historic Abbot Vincent Gymnasium here on our campus.”
“I am excited. We’ll be on our home court. We’ve been on the road and it’s going to be a good tournament,” Mickley said. “We have a lot of good teams coming in, so there’s going to be a lot of good competition and we’re trying to build for the playoffs.”
Fieldcrest won its first tournament last year, defeating Princeton, 57-25, for the title. Fieldcrest coach Mitch Nealey said the Knights (11-0), who are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A after making their first trip to state a year ago, welcome the challenge as defending champions.
“It doesn’t change our mindset going into the tournament,” he said. “Our motto this whole year has been, ‘stay humble, stay hungry.’ We need to continue to have that desire to get better every day. We’re excited to play some really solid teams that have been playing well lately.
“It will be different playing after the Christmas break, but it’s a new challenge that I’m excited to see how the players respond to.”
Fieldcrest is joined in the Green Pool with No. 4 Seneca (9-4), No. 5 Putnam County (10-5), No. 8 St. Bede (4-6) and No. 9 Rock Island JV.
No. 2 Eureka (8-3) heads up the White Pool with No. 3 Princeton (10-1), No. 6 Marquette (5-5), No. 7 Sandwich (2-9) and No. 10 Kewanee (3-7).
Princeton won its first 10 games before falling at Ottawa, 62-31, in its last game. The Tigresses beat Eureka, 42-37, in pool play last year and will need to again to return to the finals.
Second-year PHS coach Darcy Kepner said it will be a good test for her team, which has a strong senior nucleus with the mix of a couple promising freshmen.
“It’s a tough tournament every year. Good competition,” she said. “We have a tough schedule, but we’re looking forward to playing those teams. We enjoy going over there and seeing teams we don’t see all the time.
“I know my girls at the end of the season last year were just wanting to play tougher teams to get ready for regionals and postseason. They’re excited to play somebody who’s going to give them a run for their money.”
Princeton has already beaten two of the teams in its pool - Sandwich (38-29) and Kewanee (52-35).
PC coach Jared Sale likes having a good tournament so close to home.
“We’re excited to be back there this year. We feel it’s a really strong tournament that’s in our backyard so it’s nice to get an opportunity to play against some tough competition and not have to travel very far to do it,” he said.
Mickley likes the expanded field of 10.
“The more games you play, the more you’re going to learn and get better,” she said.
Marquette joins the St. Bede field having play at the Amboy tournament last year.
The tournament starts up with seven games on Tuesday starting at 8:30 a.m. with St. Bede facing Brian Holman’s Seneca Irish. Other games include Princeton vs. Sandwich at 10:15 a.m., Fieldcrest vs. the Rock Island JV at 1:45 p.m., PC vs. Seneca at 3:30 p.m., Marquette vs. Eureka, at 5:15 p.m. and St. Bede vs. Rock Island JV at 7 p.m.
There will also be seven games Wednesday and six games on Thursday starting at 8:30 a.m. with the finals day set for Friday with a lineup of five games starting at 10:15 a.m. with the championship at 5:15 p.m.