December 19, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Boys Basketball schedules

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Christian Rosario drives to the hoop past Marquette's Griffin Walker during the Colmone Classic tournament on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Here are the schedules for the remaining area boys games for the 2022-23 season

Bureau Valley

Dec. 19 at Riverdale, 7

Dec. 20 at Galva, 7

Dec. 27 Princeton, 7

Jan. 3 at Fulton, 7

Jan. 6 Kewanee, 7

Jan. 7 Reed-Custer at Rock Falls, 12

Jan. 10 Byron, 7

Jan. 13 St. Bede, 7

Jan. 14 at IVC, 4:30

Jan. 17 at Mendota, 7

Jan. 20 at Hall, 7

Jan. 27 Newman, 7

Jan. 31 at Princeton, 7

Feb. 3 at Kewanee, 7

Feb. 7 Hall, 7

Feb. 10 at St. Bede, 7

Feb. 11 at Orion, 4:30

Feb. 14 Sherrard, 7

Feb. 18-24 regionals, tba

DePue

Dec. 19 Midland, 7:30

Jan. 5 Serena, 7

Jan. 10 at Indian Creek, 7

Jan. 17 at Newark, 7

Jan. 20 IMSA, 7

Jan. 27 Earlville, 7

Feb. 7 at Henry, 7

Feb. 14 at Leland, 7

Feb. 18-24 regionals, tba

Hall

Dec. 26-29 at Marquette tournament

Jan. 3 Mendota, 7

Jan. 6 at Newman, 7

Jan. 13 Kewanee, 7

Jan. 14 at Serena, 5:30

Jan. 17 St. Bede, 7

Jan. 20 Bureau Valley, 7

Jan. 21 at Reed-Custer, 1:30

Jan. 24 at Mendota, 7

Feb. 3 Newman, 7

Feb. 4 at E-P, 12:30

Feb. 7 at Bureau Valley, 7

Feb. 10 at Kewanee, 7

Feb. 14 Riverdale, 7

Feb. 18-24 regionals, tba

LaMoille

Jan. 4 Galva, 5:30

Jan. 6 Leland, 5:30

Jan. 10 at Somonauk, 5:30

Jan. 13 Serena, 5:30

Jan. 17 at Hiawatha, 5:30

Jan. 28-Feb. 3 LTC tourney

Feb. 7 at IMSA, 5:30

Feb. 10 Indian Creek, 5:30

Feb. 14 at Earlville, 5:30

Feb. 16 Marquette, 5:30

Feb. 18-24 regionals, tba

Princeton

Dec. 22 Dixon, 7

Dec. 27 at Bureau Valley, 7

Jan. 3 at Kewanee, 7

Jan. 6 at Mendota, 7:30

Jan. 7 at Rock Falls, 6:30

Jan. 10 Sandwich, 7

Jan. 13 at Newman, 7

Jan. 14 Winnebago, 6:30

Jan. 20 at St. Bede, 7

Jan. 21 at Ottawa, 6

Jan. 24 Kewanee, 7

Jan. 27 Hall, 7

Jan. 31 Bureau Valley, 7

Feb. 3 Mendota, 7

Feb. 4 Byron, 2:30

Feb. 7 St. Bede, 7

Feb. 10 Newman, 7

Feb. 11 at Riverton Shootout

Feb. 18-24 regionals, tba

St. Bede

Dec. 26-29 at Marquette tournament

Jan. 3 at Newman, 7

Jan. 4 at Earlville, 7

Jan. 10 Kewanee, 7

Jan. 11 Seneca, 7

Jan. 13 at Bureau Valley, 7

Jan. 17 at Hall, 7

Jan. 18 at Midland, 7

Jan. 20 Princeton, 7

Jan. 24 Newman, 7

Jan. 27 Mendota, 7

Jan. 28 at L-P, 5:30

Jan. 31 at Kewanee, 7

Feb. 7 at Princeton, 7

Feb. 10 Bureau Valley, 7

Feb. 14 at Mendota, 7

Feb. 15 Putnam County, 7

Feb. 18-24 regionals, tba