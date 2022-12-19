BCR Boys Basketball schedules

Here are the schedules for the remaining area boys games for the 2022-23 season
Bureau Valley
Dec. 19 at Riverdale, 7
Dec. 20 at Galva, 7
Dec. 27 Princeton, 7
Jan. 3 at Fulton, 7
Jan. 6 Kewanee, 7
Jan. 7 Reed-Custer at Rock Falls, 12
Jan. 10 Byron, 7
Jan. 13 St. Bede, 7
Jan. 14 at IVC, 4:30
Jan. 17 at Mendota, 7
Jan. 20 at Hall, 7
Jan. 27 Newman, 7
Jan. 31 at Princeton, 7
Feb. 3 at Kewanee, 7
Feb. 7 Hall, 7
Feb. 10 at St. Bede, 7
Feb. 11 at Orion, 4:30
Feb. 14 Sherrard, 7
Feb. 18-24 regionals, tba
DePue
Dec. 19 Midland, 7:30
Jan. 5 Serena, 7
Jan. 10 at Indian Creek, 7
Jan. 17 at Newark, 7
Jan. 20 IMSA, 7
Jan. 27 Earlville, 7
Feb. 7 at Henry, 7
Feb. 14 at Leland, 7
Feb. 18-24 regionals, tba
Hall
Dec. 26-29 at Marquette tournament
Jan. 3 Mendota, 7
Jan. 6 at Newman, 7
Jan. 13 Kewanee, 7
Jan. 14 at Serena, 5:30
Jan. 17 St. Bede, 7
Jan. 20 Bureau Valley, 7
Jan. 21 at Reed-Custer, 1:30
Jan. 24 at Mendota, 7
Feb. 3 Newman, 7
Feb. 4 at E-P, 12:30
Feb. 7 at Bureau Valley, 7
Feb. 10 at Kewanee, 7
Feb. 14 Riverdale, 7
Feb. 18-24 regionals, tba
LaMoille
Jan. 4 Galva, 5:30
Jan. 6 Leland, 5:30
Jan. 10 at Somonauk, 5:30
Jan. 13 Serena, 5:30
Jan. 17 at Hiawatha, 5:30
Jan. 28-Feb. 3 LTC tourney
Feb. 7 at IMSA, 5:30
Feb. 10 Indian Creek, 5:30
Feb. 14 at Earlville, 5:30
Feb. 16 Marquette, 5:30
Feb. 18-24 regionals, tba
Princeton
Dec. 22 Dixon, 7
Dec. 27 at Bureau Valley, 7
Jan. 3 at Kewanee, 7
Jan. 6 at Mendota, 7:30
Jan. 7 at Rock Falls, 6:30
Jan. 10 Sandwich, 7
Jan. 13 at Newman, 7
Jan. 14 Winnebago, 6:30
Jan. 20 at St. Bede, 7
Jan. 21 at Ottawa, 6
Jan. 24 Kewanee, 7
Jan. 27 Hall, 7
Jan. 31 Bureau Valley, 7
Feb. 3 Mendota, 7
Feb. 4 Byron, 2:30
Feb. 7 St. Bede, 7
Feb. 10 Newman, 7
Feb. 11 at Riverton Shootout
Feb. 18-24 regionals, tba
St. Bede
Dec. 26-29 at Marquette tournament
Jan. 3 at Newman, 7
Jan. 4 at Earlville, 7
Jan. 10 Kewanee, 7
Jan. 11 Seneca, 7
Jan. 13 at Bureau Valley, 7
Jan. 17 at Hall, 7
Jan. 18 at Midland, 7
Jan. 20 Princeton, 7
Jan. 24 Newman, 7
Jan. 27 Mendota, 7
Jan. 28 at L-P, 5:30
Jan. 31 at Kewanee, 7
Feb. 7 at Princeton, 7
Feb. 10 Bureau Valley, 7
Feb. 14 at Mendota, 7
Feb. 15 Putnam County, 7
Feb. 18-24 regionals, tba