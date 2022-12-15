BCR Girls Basketball schedules

Here are the schedules for the remaining area girls games for the 2022-23 season
Bureau Valley
Dec. 14 at Annawan, 7:30
Dec. 20 Amboy, 7
Dec. 22 Princeton, 7
Dec. 27-30 at Erie Warkins Classic
Jan. 4 IVC, 6
Jan. 5 at St. Bede, 7
Jan. 7 Wethersfield, 2:30
Jan. 9 Mendota, 7
Jan. 12 Hall, 7
Jan. 16 Orion, 7
Jan. 23 at Newman, 7
Jan. 26 at Princeton, 7
Jan. 30 Kewanee, 7
Feb. 2 at Hall, 7
Feb. 6 St. Bede, 7
Feb. 8 Riverdale, 7
Feb. 11-16 regionals, tba
DePue
Dec. 15 at Henry, 6
Dec. 19 Galva, 6
Jan. 5 HBR, 5:30
Jan. 9 Newark, 5:30
Jan. 12 Lamoille, 5:30
Jan. 26 at Serena, 6
Jan. 30 IMSA, 5:30
Feb. 1 at Newark, 5:30
Feb. 6 Somonauk, 5:30
Feb. 9 Calvary Normal, 5:30
Feb. 11-16 regionals, tba
Hall
Dec. 17 Serena, 12:30
Dec. 22 at PC, 7
Dec. 27-30 at Amboy tournament
Jan. 5 Kewanee, 7
Jan. 9 at St. Bede, 7
Jan. 12 at Bureau Valley, 7
Jan. 14 at Byron MLK, tba
Jan. 16 at Byron MLK, tba
Jan. 19 Mendota, 7
Jan. 23 Princeton, 7
Jan. 26 Orion, 7
Jan. 28 Marquette, 11:30
Jan. 30 Newman, 7
Feb. 2 Bureau Valley, 7
Feb. 6 at Kewanee, 7
Feb. 9 at L-P, 7
Feb. 11-16 regionals, tba
LaMoile
Jan. 9 Serena, 5:30
Jan. 12 at DePue, 5:30
Jan. 14-19 LTC tourney at HBR
Jan. 26 at Earlville, 5:30
Jan. 30 Somonauk, 5:30
Jan. 31 IMSA, 6
Feb. 6 Hiawatha, 5:30
Feb. 11-16 regionals, tba
Princeton
Dec. 15 at Ottawa, 7
Dec. 22 at Bureau Valley, 7
Dec. 27-30 at St. Bede tournament
Jan. 5 at Newman, 7
Jan. 7 at Marquette, 2:30
Jan. 12 at St. Bede, 7
Jan. 19 at Kewanee, 7
Jan. 21 Orion, 12:30
Jan. 23 at Hall, 7
Jan. 26 Bureau Valley, 7
Jan. 28 Sherrard, 2:30
Jan. 30 Mendota, 7
Feb. 2 at IVC, 6
Feb. 4 L-P, 2:30
Feb. 6 Newman, 7
Feb. 9 at Fieldcrest, 7
Feb. 11-16 regionals, tba
St. Bede
Dec. 27-30 at St. Bede tournament
Jan. 5 Bureau Valley, 7
Jan. 7 Hall, 7
Jan. 12 Princeton, 7
Jan. 19 Newman, 7
Jan. 23 at Mendota, 7
Jan. 26 Kewanee, 7
Jan. 28 L-P, 2:30
Jan. 31 Seneca, 7
Feb. 6 at Bureau Valley, 7
Feb. 9 Ridgeview, 7
Feb. 11-16 regionals, tba