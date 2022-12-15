December 15, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Girls Basketball schedules

By Kevin Hieronymus
The Princeton and Bureau Valley girls will meet again on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Storm Cellar.

Here are the schedules for the remaining area girls games for the 2022-23 season

Bureau Valley

Dec. 14 at Annawan, 7:30

Dec. 20 Amboy, 7

Dec. 22 Princeton, 7

Dec. 27-30 at Erie Warkins Classic

Jan. 4 IVC, 6

Jan. 5 at St. Bede, 7

Jan. 7 Wethersfield, 2:30

Jan. 9 Mendota, 7

Jan. 12 Hall, 7

Jan. 16 Orion, 7

Jan. 23 at Newman, 7

Jan. 26 at Princeton, 7

Jan. 30 Kewanee, 7

Feb. 2 at Hall, 7

Feb. 6 St. Bede, 7

Feb. 8 Riverdale, 7

Feb. 11-16 regionals, tba

DePue

Dec. 15 at Henry, 6

Dec. 19 Galva, 6

Jan. 5 HBR, 5:30

Jan. 9 Newark, 5:30

Jan. 12 Lamoille, 5:30

Jan. 26 at Serena, 6

Jan. 30 IMSA, 5:30

Feb. 1 at Newark, 5:30

Feb. 6 Somonauk, 5:30

Feb. 9 Calvary Normal, 5:30

Feb. 11-16 regionals, tba

Hall

Dec. 17 Serena, 12:30

Dec. 22 at PC, 7

Dec. 27-30 at Amboy tournament

Jan. 5 Kewanee, 7

Jan. 9 at St. Bede, 7

Jan. 12 at Bureau Valley, 7

Jan. 14 at Byron MLK, tba

Jan. 16 at Byron MLK, tba

Jan. 19 Mendota, 7

Jan. 23 Princeton, 7

Jan. 26 Orion, 7

Jan. 28 Marquette, 11:30

Jan. 30 Newman, 7

Feb. 2 Bureau Valley, 7

Feb. 6 at Kewanee, 7

Feb. 9 at L-P, 7

Feb. 11-16 regionals, tba

LaMoile

Jan. 9 Serena, 5:30

Jan. 12 at DePue, 5:30

Jan. 14-19 LTC tourney at HBR

Jan. 26 at Earlville, 5:30

Jan. 30 Somonauk, 5:30

Jan. 31 IMSA, 6

Feb. 6 Hiawatha, 5:30

Feb. 11-16 regionals, tba

Princeton

Dec. 15 at Ottawa, 7

Dec. 22 at Bureau Valley, 7

Dec. 27-30 at St. Bede tournament

Jan. 5 at Newman, 7

Jan. 7 at Marquette, 2:30

Jan. 12 at St. Bede, 7

Jan. 19 at Kewanee, 7

Jan. 21 Orion, 12:30

Jan. 23 at Hall, 7

Jan. 26 Bureau Valley, 7

Jan. 28 Sherrard, 2:30

Jan. 30 Mendota, 7

Feb. 2 at IVC, 6

Feb. 4 L-P, 2:30

Feb. 6 Newman, 7

Feb. 9 at Fieldcrest, 7

Feb. 11-16 regionals, tba

St. Bede

Dec. 27-30 at St. Bede tournament

Jan. 5 Bureau Valley, 7

Jan. 7 Hall, 7

Jan. 12 Princeton, 7

Jan. 19 Newman, 7

Jan. 23 at Mendota, 7

Jan. 26 Kewanee, 7

Jan. 28 L-P, 2:30

Jan. 31 Seneca, 7

Feb. 6 at Bureau Valley, 7

Feb. 9 Ridgeview, 7

Feb. 11-16 regionals, tba