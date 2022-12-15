Basketball: Both Princeton teams 10-0 for the very first time

Princeton High School has had boys and girls basketball teams for nearly 50 years.
This is the first time both team has gone 10-0 to start their seasons.
The Tigresses carry a 10-0 record into tonight’s game at Ottawa. It is the best start in program history.
The Tigers also are off to a 10-0 start after winning last week’s Colmone Classic at Hall.
The last Princeton boys team to win its first 10 games was the 2009-10 Tigers, who won their first 16 games before losing at Chllicothe IVC, 56-52, on Jan. 22, 2010. That team lost the sectional finals at Byron to Winnebago, 70-54, finishing at 27-3.
The best start in Princeton boys program history was turned in by Don Sheffer’s 1954-55 Tigers, who won their first 23 games before losing at Peoria Woodruff, 64-60. The Joe Ruklick-Lew Flinn led club went on to a fourth-place state finish with a 32-3 record.
The all-time best win streak to start the season in Bureau County history is the 32-0 start that Eric Bryant’s Hustlin’ Hall Red Devils carried into the 1998 Class A State Championship game. They lost to Nauvoo-Colusa, 45-39, in the state title game, finishing 32-1.
The best start for a Bureau County girls team came in 1988-89 when Charlie Yelm’s Western Ramettes started 23-0 before losing to Neponset in the regional finals.