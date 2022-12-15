December 15, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Basketball: Both Princeton teams 10-0 for the very first time

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

Princeton Tigers logo

Princeton High School has had boys and girls basketball teams for nearly 50 years.

This is the first time both team has gone 10-0 to start their seasons.

The Tigresses carry a 10-0 record into tonight’s game at Ottawa. It is the best start in program history.

The Tigers also are off to a 10-0 start after winning last week’s Colmone Classic at Hall.

The last Princeton boys team to win its first 10 games was the 2009-10 Tigers, who won their first 16 games before losing at Chllicothe IVC, 56-52, on Jan. 22, 2010. That team lost the sectional finals at Byron to Winnebago, 70-54, finishing at 27-3.

The best start in Princeton boys program history was turned in by Don Sheffer’s 1954-55 Tigers, who won their first 23 games before losing at Peoria Woodruff, 64-60. The Joe Ruklick-Lew Flinn led club went on to a fourth-place state finish with a 32-3 record.

The all-time best win streak to start the season in Bureau County history is the 32-0 start that Eric Bryant’s Hustlin’ Hall Red Devils carried into the 1998 Class A State Championship game. They lost to Nauvoo-Colusa, 45-39, in the state title game, finishing 32-1.

The best start for a Bureau County girls team came in 1988-89 when Charlie Yelm’s Western Ramettes started 23-0 before losing to Neponset in the regional finals.