Girls basketball: Fast start carries Princeton over St. Bede

PRINCETON - Quick starts have not been a common theme for Princeton Tigresses of late.
On Tuesday, they changed their fortune for the better, scoring the first 13 points of the game against St. Bede at Prouty Gym, and cruised to a 47-30 win in Three Rivers East play.
The difference Tuesday night?
“Because we were playing St. Bede,” Princeton senior Mariah Hobson said. “I was dying to beat them. Coach Bos (Abbi Bosnich) coaches there. It definitely hits home for sure.
“We wanted to beat them so bad and we wanted to prove to everybody at home that we are the better team and we’re 10-0 for a reason.”
The win improved No. 7 ranked Princeton to 10-0 overall, 4-0 in the TRAC East.
It took a little over a minute to get things going, but once they did it was off to the races.
Miyah Fox got the ball rolling with a layup, and Olivia Gartin followed one free throw by Mariah Hobson and two by Erin May, with a basket to make it 7-0.
Hobson sank two more free throws before freshman Keighley Davis scored off a steal and Gartin scored on a drive to cap the Tigresses’ opening run at 13-0.
“We always seem to start slow lately in the first quarter, then we start to speed things up, but this time we came out with full power and it showed,” Hobson said.
Princeton coach Darcy Kepner said avoiding another slow start was a point of emphasis coming into Tuesday’s game.
“We talked about how we didn’t get off to a good start against Mendota or Morris Saturday. And that was one of our goals to get 15 in the first quarter and the girls came out strong and we were ready to go,” she said. “Just coming out and realizing it’s another conference game and every conference game is tough. Especially against St. Bede. We wanted to get off to a better start and energy on our side and I felt like the girls were ready to go.”
Freshman Lilly Bosnich finally got St. Bede (4-6, 0-4) on the board with a steal and layup with 3:17 left in the first quarter. Sophomore Quinn McClain sank two free throws to make it 17-7 at quarter’s end.
St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley said the 13-0 deficit was tough to overcome.
“We played a close game last night (at Kewanee), lost by four, so we went into this game a little mentally and physically tired and knew it was going to be a tough one,” she said. “They’re a very disciplined team. They exposed our weaknesses. That’s what we need to do to move on.
“But they never give up. They always play hard and we need to play teams like this to get better going into playoffs.”
Princeton freshmen Camryn Driscoll scored eight of her game-high 11 points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer at the start. She started a 6-0 run to end the second quarter with a hoop and ended it with a free throw for a 34-16 halftime lead.
Driscoll later beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to give Princeton a 41-24 lead.
The two Princeton freshmen, Driscoll (11) and Davis (10), combined for 21 points for Princeton.
Ali Bosnich had 10 points for St. Bede, which played without sophomore guard Ella Hermes, who is out with a foot injury.
Princeton is now 8-0 at home this year and has won its last 19 games at Prouty Gym dating back to the 2021 COVID spring season.
“The girls are comfortable here and it seems like we’ve played the majority of our games this season already at home. We just like playing here and we’re confident here on our home court,” Kepner said.
Notes: St. Bede won the sophomore game 38-29.