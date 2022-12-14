BCR Scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 13

A look at today’s area sports scores for Tuesday, Dec. 13
Boys basketball
Annawan 48, Henry 34
Brimfield 61, Wethersfield 50
Dixon 57, Plano 38
L-P 59, Sycamore 39
LaMoille at Woodland
Bureau Valley at Amboy
Marquette 81, Indan Creek 41
Moline 66, Rockridge 48
Lowpoint-Washburn at DePue
Pecatonica 80, Newman 63
Putnam County 72, Somonauk 59
Seneca 57, GSW 41
Streator 59, Manteno 50
Hall at St. Bede, ppd. to Wednesday, Dec. 14
Girls basketball
Alleman 42, Sherrard 22
Ottawa 63, Rochelle 33
Princeton 47, St. Bede 30