December 13, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 13

By Kevin Hieronymus
A look at today’s area sports scores for Tuesday, Dec. 13

Boys basketball

Annawan 48, Henry 34

Brimfield 61, Wethersfield 50

Dixon 57, Plano 38

L-P 59, Sycamore 39

LaMoille at Woodland

Bureau Valley at Amboy

Marquette 81, Indan Creek 41

Moline 66, Rockridge 48

Lowpoint-Washburn at DePue

Pecatonica 80, Newman 63

Putnam County 72, Somonauk 59

Seneca 57, GSW 41

Streator 59, Manteno 50

Hall at St. Bede, ppd. to Wednesday, Dec. 14

Girls basketball

Alleman 42, Sherrard 22

Ottawa 63, Rochelle 33

Princeton 47, St. Bede 30