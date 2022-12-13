Basketball notebook: Fieldcrest, Eureka gain top two seeds at St. Bede girls tournament

The lineup for the 2022 Christmas tournaments are shaping up. Here’s a rundown of area events:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Amboy: The Hall girls will open up at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 against the host Clippers in the Amboy Girls Holiday Tournament. Hall will also have games in pool play against defending champion Serena at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and against Roanoke-Benson at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.
The Red Pool is made up of Mendota, Newman and Somonauk.
The finals will be held on Friday, Dec. 30 with the championship at 6 p.m.
The Hall F/S will will pool play games against Amboy, Newman and Serena.
At St. Bede: Defending champion Fieldcrest (10-0) and Eureka (7-3) gained the top seeds for the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic once again which opens on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Princeton (8-0) gained the No. 3 seed along side Eureka in the White Pool.
No. 4 Seneca (8-3), No. 5 Putnam County (8-5), No. 8 St. Bede and No. 9 Rock Island JV join Fieldcrest in the Green Pool with No. 6 Marquette (1-4), No. 7 Sandwich (2-9) and No. 10 Kewanee (1-7) rounding out the White Pool.
The tournament will run through Friday, Dec. 30.
Fieldcrest beat Princeton, 57-25, for last year’s championship.
At Erie: Bureau Valley (5-5) will open the Warkins Memorial Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 27 with games against Monmouth-Roseville at 11:30 a.m. and Mercer County at 4 p.m. The Storm will also face Orion at noon on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Morrison at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.
BOYS BASKETBALL
At Marquette: There will be familiar faces in a new venue with the move of the former Marseilles Christmas Tournament to Marquette. The holiday hoopla will get underway at Bader Gym on Monday, Dec. 26, running through Friday, Dec. 29.
No. 1 Seneca (7-0), No. 2 Marquette (4-2), No. 3 Putnam County (9-2) and No. 4 Lexington (7-1) drew the top four seeds. Remaining seeds went to No. 5 Serena (8-1), No. 6 Reed-Custer (4-0), No. 7 Gardner-South Wilmington (5-4) and No. 8 St. Bede (3-5).
Rounding out the field are Earlville, Hall, Dwight, Flanagan-Cornell, Indian Creek, Somonauk, Wilmington and Woodland
Rivals Hall and St. Bede will clash at noon on Dec. 26. Other first-round matchups include PC vs. Wilmington at 5 p.m. and Earlville vs. GSW at 8 p.m.