PRINCETON - The top-seeded DePue Spartans claimed the BVEC championship at Princeton Christian Academy Thursday, Dec. 7, defeating No. 3 Ladd, 35-19.

The Spartans (19-2) broke open a 14-12 ballgame at the half by outscoring the Indians, 11-1, in the third quarter to go up 25-13, and 21-6 in the second half.

Landon Marquez led DePue with 13 points and Eric Fitzgerald added eight points.

Brady Bosi led Ladd with nine points.

No. 2 Bradford defeated No. 5 LaMoille for third place.