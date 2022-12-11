Boys basketball: Colmone Classic at a glance, Saturday, Dec. 10

48th Annual Colmone Classic at Hall High School
RED POOL: Putnam County 2-0, Stillman Valley 1-1, Hall 0-2
BLACK POOL: Marquette 2-0, LaSalle-Peru 1-1, Mendota 0-2
WHITE POOL: Pontiac 2-0, Fieldcrest 1-1, Bureau Valley 0-2
GRAY POOL: Princeton 2-0, Rock Falls 1-1, St. Bede 0-2
Saturday, Dec. 3
Marquette 58, Mendota 36
Fieldcrest 63, Bureau Valley 34
Princeton 70, St. Bede 22
Stillman Valley 66, Hall 64
Monday, Dec. 5
Pontiac 89, Bureau Valley 62
Marquette 67, LaSalle-Peru 46
Tuesday, Dec. 6
LaSalle-Peru 55, Mendota 45
Princeton 68, Rock Falls 56
Putnam County 69, Hall 34
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Putnam County 63, Stillman Valley 48
Rock Falls 69, St. Bede 61
Pontiac 65, Fieldcrest 47
Thursday, Dec. 8
Game 13 - Mendota 65, St. Bede 58
Game 14 - Hall 60, Bureau Valley 42
Game 15 - Stillman Valley 60, Fieldcrest 57
Friday, Dec. 9
Game 16 - LaSalle-Peru 60, Rock Falls 48
Game 17 - Princeton 74, Marquette 50
Game 18 - Pontiac 78, Putnam County 58
Saturday, Dec. 10
11th place - St. Bede 70, Bureau Valley 58
9th place - Mendota 59, Hall 42
7th place - Fieldcrest 64, Rock Falls 61
5th place - Stillman Valley 43, LaSalle-Peru 36
3rd place - Putnam County 47, Marquette 45
1st place - Princeton 62, Pontiac 57
Sophomore tournament
RED POOL: Stillman Valley 2-0, Hall 1-1, Putnam County 0-2
BLACK POOL: Mendota 2-0, Marquette 1-1, LaSalle-Peru 0-2
WHITE POOL: Pontiac 2-0, Fieldcrest 1-1, Bureau Valley 0-2
GRAY POOL: Rock Falls 2-0, Princeton 1-1, St. Bede 0-2
Saturday, Dec. 3
Hall 29, Putnam County 21
Mendota 48, L-P 47
Fieldcrest 44, Bureau Valley 37
Princeton 62, St. Bede 42
Stillman Valley 60, Hall 39
Marquette 46, L-P 44
Pontiac 60, Bureau Valley 30
Stillman Valley 40, Putnam County 31
Rock Falls 52, Princeton 24
Mendota 27, Marquette 26
Pontiac 41, Fieldcrest 33
Rock Falls 52, St. Bede 42
Thursday, Dec. 8
L-P 60, St. Bede 49
BV 52, PC 47
Fieldcrest 47, Hall 19
Friday, Dec. 9
Princeton 55, Marquette 53
Rock Falls 52, Mendota 36
Pontiac 40, Stillman Valley 26
Saturday, Dec. 10 (main gym)
Title - Rock Falls 39, Pontiac 37