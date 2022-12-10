December 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Colmone Classic: Princeton plays for the title tonight

Tigers/Pontiac in a repeat of Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock finals

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Teegan Davis drives to the basket as Marquette's Denver Trainor and Caden Eller defend during the Colmone Classic tournament on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Princeton's Teegan Davis drives to the basket as Marquette's Denver Trainor and Caden Eller defend during the Colmone Classic tournament on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. The Tigers will meet Pontiac in Saturday's finals at 7:30 p.m. (Scott Anderson)

It’s title time for the Princeton Tigers tonight at the Colmone Classic.

The defending champions will square off against Pontiac in tonight’s championship at Hall High School. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The two teams also met for the championship for the Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa which the Tigers won handedly, 73-47.

To return to the Colmone Classic finals, the Tigers beat St. Bede, 70-22, and Rock Falls, 68-56, in pool play and Marquette, 70-54, in Friday’s semifinals.

Pontiac reached the finals by defeating Bureau Valley, 89-62, and Fieldcrest, 65-47, in pool play and Putnam County, 78-58, in Friday’s semifinals.

There will be a full lineup of games today, starting with the sophomore finals at 10:30 a.m. between Rock Falls and Pontiac.

Today’s full varsity lineup is:

11th place - St. Bede vs. Bureau Valley, 12 p.m.

9th place - Mendota vs. Hall, 1:30 p.m.

7th place - Fieldcrest vs. Rock Falls, 3 p.m.

5th place - Stillman Valley vs. LaSalle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.

3rd place - Marquette vs. Putnam County, 6 p.m.

1st place - Princeton vs. Pontiac, 7:30 p.m.