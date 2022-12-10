December 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Boys basketball: Colmone Classic at a glance, Friday, Dec. 9

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Tyson Phillips runs in the lane to score a layup over Marquette's Alex Graham during the Colmone Classic tournament on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Princeton's Tyson Phillips runs in the lane to score a layup over Marquette's Alex Graham during the Colmone Classic tournament on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. There will be six games Saturday, starting at noon. (Scott Anderson)

48th Annual Colmone Classic at Hall High School

RED POOL: Putnam County 2-0, Stillman Valley 1-1, Hall 0-2

BLACK POOL: Marquette 2-0, LaSalle-Peru 1-1, Mendota 0-2

WHITE POOL: Pontiac 2-0, Fieldcrest 1-1, Bureau Valley 0-2

GRAY POOL: Princeton 2-0, Rock Falls 1-1, St. Bede 0-2

Saturday, Dec. 3

Marquette 58, Mendota 36

Fieldcrest 63, Bureau Valley 34

Princeton 70, St. Bede 22

Stillman Valley 66, Hall 64

Monday, Dec. 5

Pontiac 89, Bureau Valley 62

Marquette 67, LaSalle-Peru 46

Tuesday, Dec. 6

LaSalle-Peru 55, Mendota 45

Princeton 68, Rock Falls 56

Putnam County 69, Hall 34

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Putnam County 63, Stillman Valley 48

Rock Falls 69, St. Bede 61

Pontiac 65, Fieldcrest 47

Thursday, Dec. 8

Game 13 - Mendota 65, St. Bede 58

Game 14 - Hall 60, Bureau Valley 42

Game 15 - Stillman Valley 60, Fieldcrest 57

Friday, Dec. 9

Game 16 - LaSalle-Peru 60, Rock Falls 48

Game 17 - Princeton 74, Marquette 50

Game 18 - Pontiac 78, Putnam County 58

Saturday, Dec. 10

11th place - St. Bede vs. Bureau Valley, 12 p.m.

9th place - Mendota vs. Hall, 1:30 p.m.

7th place - Fieldcrest vs. Rock Falls, 3 p.m.

5th place - Stillman Valley vs. LaSalle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.

3rd place - Marquette vs. Putnam County, 6 p.m.

1st place - Princeton vs. Pontiac, 7:30 p.m.

Sophomore tournament

RED POOL: Stillman Valley 2-0, Hall 1-1, Putnam County 0-2

BLACK POOL: Mendota 2-0, Marquette 1-1, LaSalle-Peru 0-2

WHITE POOL: Pontiac 2-0, Fieldcrest 1-1, Bureau Valley 0-2

GRAY POOL: Rock Falls 2-0, Princeton 1-1, St. Bede 0-2

Saturday, Dec. 3

Hall 29, Putnam County 21

Mendota 48, L-P 47

Fieldcrest 44, Bureau Valley 37

Princeton 62, St. Bede 42

Stillman Valley 60, Hall 39

Marquette 46, L-P 44

Pontiac 60, Bureau Valley 30

Stillman Valley 40, Putnam County 31

Rock Falls 52, Princeton 24

Mendota 27, Marquette 26

Pontiac 41, Fieldcrest 33

Rock Falls 52, St. Bede 42

Thursday, Dec. 8

L-P 60, St. Bede 49

BV 52, PC 47

Fieldcrest 47, Hall 19

Friday, Dec. 9

Princeton 55, Marquette 53

Rock Falls 52, Mendota 36

Pontiac 40, Stillman Valley 26

Saturday, Dec. 10 (main gym)

Title - Rock Falls vs. Pontiac, 10:30 a.m.

Bureau Valley's Landon Hulsing (4) and teammate Parker Stier (13) fail to recover the ball as it goes out of bounce during the Colmone Classic tournament on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Bureau Valley's Landon Hulsing (4) and teammate Parker Stier (13) fail to recover the ball as it goes out of bounce during the Colmone Classic tournament on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)