Today’s ticket for Thursday, Dec. 8

Here’s a look at the area sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 8
Boys basketball
Colmone Classic - La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Marquette, Rock Falls, Stillman Valley, Pontiac at Colmone Classic, TBD
Coed bowling
St. Bede at La Salle-Peru, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball
Earlville at DePue, Hinckley-Big Rock at LaMoille, 5:30 p.m.; Rock Falls at St. Bede, Hall at Newman, Dwight at Putnam County, Princeton at Mendota, Bureau Valley at Kewanee, 7 p.m.