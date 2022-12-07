December 07, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Basketball notebook: Princeton teams remain ranked in this week’s AP Poll

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

Both Princeton boys and girls basketball teams remain ranked in this week’s Associated Press Class 2A Poll.

The Princeton boys (8-0) stayed at No. 3, picking up two first-place votes and 84 points. No. 1 DePaul College Prep (4-2) received six first-place votes and 101 points with No. 2 Fairbury Prairie Central earning three first-place votes and 98 points.

Rockridge (4-1) was ranked No. 7 with 36 points.

The Princeton girls (7-0) slipped one spot in this week’s 2A rankings to No. 7 with 37 points. Quincy Notre Dame (8-1) remained at No. 1, receiving seven first-place votes and 79 points. The other first-place vote went to No. 2 Fieldcrest (9-0), which gained 73 points.

Also ranked among 2A girls teams include Chicago Butler (54 points) at No. 4, Byron (40 points) at No. 5 and Teutopolis (38 points) at No. 6. Sherrard received three votes, but was not ranked in the top 10.

Augusta Southeastern (7-0) received all 11 first-place votes and 79 points to remain No. 1 in 1A boys. The other two boys classes saw some shuffling with Chicago Simeon (3A) and Kenwood (4A) taking over at No. 1.

Other No. 1 ranked girls teams are Galena (1A), Nazareth (3A) and Hersey (4A).