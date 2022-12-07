Basketball notebook: Princeton teams remain ranked in this week’s AP Poll

Both Princeton boys and girls basketball teams remain ranked in this week’s Associated Press Class 2A Poll.
The Princeton boys (8-0) stayed at No. 3, picking up two first-place votes and 84 points. No. 1 DePaul College Prep (4-2) received six first-place votes and 101 points with No. 2 Fairbury Prairie Central earning three first-place votes and 98 points.
Rockridge (4-1) was ranked No. 7 with 36 points.
The Princeton girls (7-0) slipped one spot in this week’s 2A rankings to No. 7 with 37 points. Quincy Notre Dame (8-1) remained at No. 1, receiving seven first-place votes and 79 points. The other first-place vote went to No. 2 Fieldcrest (9-0), which gained 73 points.
Also ranked among 2A girls teams include Chicago Butler (54 points) at No. 4, Byron (40 points) at No. 5 and Teutopolis (38 points) at No. 6. Sherrard received three votes, but was not ranked in the top 10.
Augusta Southeastern (7-0) received all 11 first-place votes and 79 points to remain No. 1 in 1A boys. The other two boys classes saw some shuffling with Chicago Simeon (3A) and Kenwood (4A) taking over at No. 1.
Other No. 1 ranked girls teams are Galena (1A), Nazareth (3A) and Hersey (4A).