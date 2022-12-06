Junior high boys basketball: Final Four set for BVEC Tournament

The Final Four for the BVEC Boys Basketball Tournament have been set.

There was only one upset in Saturday’s quarterfinals at Princeton Christian Academy when No. 5 LaMoille edged No. 4 Neponset, 33-31.

In other games Saturday:

No. 1 DePue beat No. 8 Ohio

No. 3 Ladd beat No. 6 PCA, 33-22

No. 2 Bradford beat No. 7 Malden, 33-18

Tuesday night’s semifinals at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gym will match No. 1 DePue vs. No. 5 LaMoille at 5 p.m. followed by No. 2 Bradford vs. No. 3 Ladd at 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s winner’s will meet in Thursday’s championship at 6:15 p.m.