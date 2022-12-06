December 06, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Basketball: Basketball Museum of Illinois offers 2023 Unique Gyms Calendar

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hinsdale Central and Ottawa's Kingman Gym are two of 13 unique gyms in Illinois featured the Basketball Museum of in the Illinois' 2023 calendar.

Looking for a stocking stuffer for the high school basketball fan at home? The Basketball Museum of Illinois has just the answer.

The Basketball Museum of Illinois has made available its 2023 Unique Gyms of Illinois calendar. It has 13 unique gyms including Kingman Gym of Ottawa and close to 1,500 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer birthdates.

You can secure a calendar two ways.

You can make a check payable for $25 to the Basketball Museum of Illinois and mail it to: Basketball Museum of Illinois, P.O. Box 8004, Elburn, Ill. 60119.

Or visit basketballmuseumofillinois.com and click on “Support the Museum” and make a $25 donation.

For more information, email info@basketballmuseumofillinois.com.