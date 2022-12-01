Basketball: Princeton boys and girls teams are both ranked

Princeton has not one, but two teams ranked in the first Associated Press basketball rankings of the season.

The Princeton boys were ranked No. 3 in Class 2A and girls team came in No. 6.

For the boys, DePaul College Prep (4-0) was ranked No. 1 in 2A with 40 points followed by Fairbury Prairie Central (5-0) with 31 points and Princeton (5-0) with 30 points. Rockridge (3-1) was No. 7 with 13 points.

Quincy Notre Dame (5-0) headed up the 2A girls poll with 40 points followed by Fieldcrest (7-0) at No. 2 with 35 points. Princeton (5-0) and Byron (5-0) were tied for sixth with 15 points.

Other ranked area teams were the Fulton boys (7th in 1A), the Sherrard girls (receiving votes in 2A) and the Geneseo girls (6th in 3A).

Other top-ranked boys teams are Augusta Southeastern (1A), Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin (3A) and Joliet West (4A).

Top-ranked girls teams include Galena (1A), Nazareth (3A) and Benet Academy (4A).