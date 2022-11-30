BCR Roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 29: Princeton wrestlers win opener

The Princeton wrestlers opened the season in a big way Tuesday night, defeating Morris, 52-30, on the mat at Prouty Gym.

The Tigers spotted Morris an 18-0 lead, then strung six decisions in a row from weights 132-170, including three straight pins, and won nine of the fall 11 matches to win going away.

“It was a good way to open the season,” Tiger coach Steve Amy said. “Found a lot of things we’ve got to keep working on. Have a lot of new faces out there, but our guys who have been doing this awhile really stepped up.

“Newcomers same thing. The freshmen Augustus (Swanson) and Casey (Etheridge), and newcomer Ian (Morris) coming in and getting a pin. Those are big for us down the road. They did a great job.”

After two forfeit wins at 132 pounds and 138, senior Augie Christiansen scored a 17-4 win at 145, surrendering only four escape points.

The pins were falling with Casey Etheridge (0:51) at 152, Preston Arkels (0:20) at 160 and Carson Etheridge (5:49) at 170, giving the Tigers a 34-18 lead.

Morris (1:38) at 195 and Swanson (4:44) at 106 also won by fall as the Tigers cruised to victory.

Amy said the Tigers have some simple stuff on top to work on.

“We were missing the half, missing simple turns that later in the season we won’t be missing hopefully,” he said.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Princeton 57, Alleman 20: The Tigers improved to 5-0 with a running clock victory in Rock Island Tuesday night.

Grady Thompson had 26 points and Teegan Davis added 12 for the Tigers.

E-P 49, Bureau Valley 41: The Storm dropped their home and Three Rivers Conference opener, falling to the Panthers Tuesday night at the Storm Cellar.

After playing to a 16-15 lead at the half, the Panthers opened a 33-26 lead after three quarters and outscored the Storm, 33-25, over the second half for the road win.

Landon Hulsing led the Storm with eight points and Corban Chhim added seven.