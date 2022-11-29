Wrestling: Princeton grapplers to open season on home mats

The 2022-23 wrestling season gets under way for the Princeton Tigers on the blue mats at Prouty Gym tonight.
The Tigers will welcome Morris to kick off the season with the JV taking the mats first at 5:30 p.m. Braidwood Reed-Custer was scheduled to compete, but now is not making the trip.
Princeton returns seven starters, including BCR Wrestler of the Year Augie Christiansen.
Other returning mat men in blue include state qualifier Ace Christiansen (132), a junior, and sectional qualifiers Carlos Benavidez (138), a junior, and Carson Etheridge (170), a senior.