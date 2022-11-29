November 28, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Roundup: Bureau Valley tops Mendota in TRAC East girls hoops

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley Storm

Bureau Valley Storm

The Bureau Valley girls basketball team opened up the TRAC East Conference season by traveling to Mendota and winning 43-37.

The Storm were able to secure the victory by hitting 7 of 11 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Kate Stoller (17) and Kate Salisbury (16) combined for 33 points for the Storm (3-2, 1-0). Alaina Wasilewski led the Storm with nine rebounds.

Katie Jenner led Mendota with 12 points.

Princeton 38, Sandwich 29: The Tigresses went on the road to score a nonconference victory Monday at Sandwich. Princeton led 26-8 at the half, but Sandwich outscored the Tigresses, 21-12 in the second half.

Freshman Keighley Davis led the Tigresses with 14 points and Miyah Fox added 12.