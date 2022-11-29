Roundup: Bureau Valley tops Mendota in TRAC East girls hoops

The Bureau Valley girls basketball team opened up the TRAC East Conference season by traveling to Mendota and winning 43-37.
The Storm were able to secure the victory by hitting 7 of 11 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Kate Stoller (17) and Kate Salisbury (16) combined for 33 points for the Storm (3-2, 1-0). Alaina Wasilewski led the Storm with nine rebounds.
Katie Jenner led Mendota with 12 points.
Princeton 38, Sandwich 29: The Tigresses went on the road to score a nonconference victory Monday at Sandwich. Princeton led 26-8 at the half, but Sandwich outscored the Tigresses, 21-12 in the second half.
Freshman Keighley Davis led the Tigresses with 14 points and Miyah Fox added 12.