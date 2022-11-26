Boys basketball: Princeton to play for two titles at Ottawa

The Princeton Tiger basketball teams will play for two championships in the Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa today.
The Tigers will meet Pontiac at 5:30 p.m. for the varsity championship. Princeton defeated Streator, L-P and Oak Forest to capture Pool B while the Indians also went 3-0 atop Pool A.
At the same, Princeton will meet Dunlap for the championship of the sophomore tournament. The Kittens took the same path, defeating Streator, L-P and Oak Forest.
In other tournament finales on Saturday:
At Seneca: The Hall Red Devils (2-1) will face Serena at 4 p.m. in the third-place game in the Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament. Hall beat Mendota and Somonauk, but lost to the host Irish.
Seneca and Newark will meet for the title at 5:30 p.m.
At Ashton: LaMoille (2-1) will face the Polo Marcos at 6 p.m. in the third-place game in the West Gym of the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament. LaMoille beat Leland and West Carroll, but lost to the host Hawks.
AFC and Durand will meet for the title at 7:15 p.m.
At Dwight: St. Bede (2-1) will meet Dwight at 5 p.m. in the third-place game in the Route 17 Classic at Dwight. The Bruins beat Woodland and Flanagan-Cornell, but lost to Ridgeview.
Ridgeview and Momence will play for the championship at 6:30 p.m.
At Wethersfield: Bureau Valley (2-2) and Putnam County (3-1) will play at 4 p.m. in their final game of the Wally Kellar Classic in Kewanee at Wethersfield. PC and Elmwood both stand 3-1.