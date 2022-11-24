Boys basketball: Thanksgiving Tournament Update, Thursday, Nov. 24

AFC THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT
POOL 1: AFC 2-0, LaMoille 1-1, West Carroll 1-1, Leland 0-2
POOL 2: Durand 2-0, Polo 1-1, Amboy 1-1, Hiawatha 0-2
Monday, Nov. 21
East Gym - LaMoille 56, West Carroll 44; Durand 72, Hiawatha 46
West Gym - AFC 55, Leland 23; Polo 50, Amboy 28
Tuesday, Nov. 22
East Gym - West Carroll 55, Leland 48; Amboy 47, Hiawatha 33
West Gym - Durand 64, Polo 45; AFC 68, LaMoille 48
Friday, Nov. 25
East Gym - LaMoille vs. Leland, 6 p.m.; Durand vs. Amboy, 7:30 p.m.
West Gym - Polo vs. Hiawatha 6 p.m.; West Carroll vs. AFC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
East Gym - 7th place, P1 4th vs. P2 4th, 6 p.m.; 5th place - P1 3rd vs. P2 3rd, 7:30 p.m.
West Gym - 3rd place, P1 2nd vs. P2 2nd, 6 p.m.; 1st place - P1 1st vs. P2 1st, 7:30 p.m.
DEAN RILEY SHOOTIN’ THE ROCK
THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT AT OTTAWA
POOL A: Pontiac 1-0, Thornridge 1-0, Ottawa 1-1, Marengo 0-2
POOL B: Princeton 1-0, Oak Forest 1-0, L-P 1-1, Streator 0-2
Monday, Nov. 21
Oak Forest 48, L-P 46
Ottawa 60, Marengo 44
Princeton 60, Streator 44
SOPHOMORES: Princeton 42, Streator 29; Ottawa 59, Marengo 31; Oak Forest 45, L-P 41
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Pontiac 72, Marengo 12
Thornridge 78, Ottawa 62
L-P 58, Streator 48
SOPHOMORES: Dunlap 54, Ottawa 45; Pontiac 61 Marengo 33; L-P 43, Streator 38
Friday, Nov. 25
Pontiac vs. Thornridge, 11:30 a.m.
Princeton vs. L-P, 1 p.m.
Streator vs. Oak Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Thornridge vs. Marengo, 4 p.m.
Ottawa vs. Pontiac, 5:30 p.m.
Oak Forest vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
SOPHOMORES: Pontiac vs. Dunlap, 11:30; Streator vs. Oak Forest, 1; Princeton vs. L-P, 2:30; Dunlap vs. Marengo, 4; Oak Forest vs. Princeton, 5:30; Ottawa vs. Pontiac, 7
Saturday, Nov. 26
7th place - Pool A 4th vs. Pool B 4th, 1 p.m.
5th place - Pool A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd, 2:30 p.m.
3rd place - Pool A 2nd vs. Pool B 2nd, 4 p.m.
1st place - Pool A 1st vs. Pool B 1st, 5:30 p.m.
Sophomores have same schedule as varsity
ROUTE 17 THANKSGIVING CLASSIC
WOODLAND POOL: 1. Ridgeview 2-1, 2. St. Bede 2-1, 3. Flanagan-Cornell 2-1, 4. Woodland 0-3
DWIGHT POOL: 1 Momence 2-1, 2. Dwight 2-1, 2. Earlville 2-1, 4. Grant Park 0-3
Monday, Nov. 21
At Woodland - St. Bede 55, Woodland 38; Flanagan-Cornell 57, Ridgeview 43
At Dwight - Dwight 65, Earlville 53; Momence 54, Grant Park 43
Tuesday, Nov. 22
At Woodland - St. Bede 59, Flanagan-Cornell 49; Ridgeview 47, Woodland 39
At Dwight - Earlville 55, Momence 46; Dwight 66, Grant Park 45
Wednesday, Nov. 23
At Woodland - Ridgeview 57, St. Bede 33; Flanagan-Cornell 51, Woodland 44
At Dwight - Grant Park 55, Earlville 49; Momence 62, Dwight 30
Saturday, Nov. 26 at Dwight
At Dwight - 7th place, Woodland vs. Grant Park, 2 p.m.; 5th place - Flanagan-Cornell vs. Earlville, 3:30 p.m. 3rd place - St. Bede vs. Dwight, 5 p.m.; championship, Ridgeview vs. Momence, 6:30 p.m.
SENECA THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT
POOL A: Seneca 2-0, Hall 1-1, Mendota 1-1, Somonauk 0-2
POOL B: Newark 2-0, Serena 1-1, Herscher 1-1, St. Anne 0-2
Monday, Nov. 21
Newark 51, Serena 48
Herscher 53, St. Anne 45
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Hall 52, Mendota 46
Seneca 88, Somonauk 43
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Newark 62, Herscher 32
Serena 66, St. Anne 38
Mendota 66, Somonauk 65
Seneca 73, Hall 44
Friday, Nov. 25
St. Anne vs. Newark, 2:30 p.m.
Herscher vs. Serena, 4 p.m.
Somonauk vs. Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Mendota vs. Seneca, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
4th Pool B vs. 4th Pool A, 1 p.m.
3rd Pool B vs. 3rd Pool A, 2:30 p.m.
2nd Pool B vs. 2nd Pool A, 4 p.m.
1st Pool B vs. 1st Pool A, 5:30 p.m.
WALLY KELLER INVITE AT WETHERSFIELD
STANDINGS: Putnam County 2-1, Stark County 2-1, Elmwood 2-1, Wethersfield 2-1, Bureau Valley 1-2, Annawan 0-3
Monday, Nov. 21
Bureau Valley 56, Annawan 49
Putnam County 58, Elmwood 38
Stark County 45, Wethersfield 39
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Stark County 52, Annawan 47
Elmwood 66, Bureau Valley 56
Wethersfield 51, Putnam County 47
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Putnam County 60, Stark County 37
Elmwood 50, Annawan 42
Wethersfield 55, Bureau Valley 52
Friday, Nov. 25
Bureau Valley vs. Stark County, 4 p.m.
Putnam County vs. Annawan, 5:30 p.m.
Elmwood vs. Wethersfield, 7 p.m.
Sophomores: Pool A (Moss Gym) - Annawan vs. Elmwood, 9 a.m.; PC vs. Elmwood, 10:30 a.m.; Annawan vs. PC, noon. Pool B (HS Gym) - Wethersfield vs. Stark County, 9 a.m.; Stark County vs. BV, 10:30 a.m., Wethersfield vs. BV, noon.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Bureau Valley vs. Putnam County, 4 p.m.
Stark County vs. Elmwood, 5:30 p.m.
Wethersfield vs. vs. Annawan, 7 p.m.
Sophomores: 5th place - 9 a.m. 3rd place - 10:30 a.m. 1st place - noon.