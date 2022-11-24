November 24, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Boys basketball: Thanksgiving Tournament Update, Thursday, Nov. 24

By Kevin Hieronymus
Streator's Christian Benning (22) looses control of the ball in the lane against Princeton during the Dean Riley Shootin’ The Rock Tournament on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Kingman Gymnasium

Streator's Christian Benning (22) looses control of the ball in the lane against Princeton during the Dean Riley Shootin’ The Rock Tournament on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Kingman Gymnasium. After a break for Thanksgiving, the tourney will resume on Friday. (Scott Anderson)

AFC THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

POOL 1: AFC 2-0, LaMoille 1-1, West Carroll 1-1, Leland 0-2

POOL 2: Durand 2-0, Polo 1-1, Amboy 1-1, Hiawatha 0-2

Monday, Nov. 21

East Gym - LaMoille 56, West Carroll 44; Durand 72, Hiawatha 46

West Gym - AFC 55, Leland 23; Polo 50, Amboy 28

Tuesday, Nov. 22

East Gym - West Carroll 55, Leland 48; Amboy 47, Hiawatha 33

West Gym - Durand 64, Polo 45; AFC 68, LaMoille 48

Friday, Nov. 25

East Gym - LaMoille vs. Leland, 6 p.m.; Durand vs. Amboy, 7:30 p.m.

West Gym - Polo vs. Hiawatha 6 p.m.; West Carroll vs. AFC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

East Gym - 7th place, P1 4th vs. P2 4th, 6 p.m.; 5th place - P1 3rd vs. P2 3rd, 7:30 p.m.

West Gym - 3rd place, P1 2nd vs. P2 2nd, 6 p.m.; 1st place - P1 1st vs. P2 1st, 7:30 p.m.

DEAN RILEY SHOOTIN’ THE ROCK

THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT AT OTTAWA

POOL A: Pontiac 1-0, Thornridge 1-0, Ottawa 1-1, Marengo 0-2

POOL B: Princeton 1-0, Oak Forest 1-0, L-P 1-1, Streator 0-2

Monday, Nov. 21

Oak Forest 48, L-P 46

Ottawa 60, Marengo 44

Princeton 60, Streator 44

SOPHOMORES: Princeton 42, Streator 29; Ottawa 59, Marengo 31; Oak Forest 45, L-P 41

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Pontiac 72, Marengo 12

Thornridge 78, Ottawa 62

L-P 58, Streator 48

SOPHOMORES: Dunlap 54, Ottawa 45; Pontiac 61 Marengo 33; L-P 43, Streator 38

Friday, Nov. 25

Pontiac vs. Thornridge, 11:30 a.m.

Princeton vs. L-P, 1 p.m.

Streator vs. Oak Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Thornridge vs. Marengo, 4 p.m.

Ottawa vs. Pontiac, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Forest vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

SOPHOMORES: Pontiac vs. Dunlap, 11:30; Streator vs. Oak Forest, 1; Princeton vs. L-P, 2:30; Dunlap vs. Marengo, 4; Oak Forest vs. Princeton, 5:30; Ottawa vs. Pontiac, 7

Saturday, Nov. 26

7th place - Pool A 4th vs. Pool B 4th, 1 p.m.

5th place - Pool A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd, 2:30 p.m.

3rd place - Pool A 2nd vs. Pool B 2nd, 4 p.m.

1st place - Pool A 1st vs. Pool B 1st, 5:30 p.m.

Sophomores have same schedule as varsity

ROUTE 17 THANKSGIVING CLASSIC

WOODLAND POOL: 1. Ridgeview 2-1, 2. St. Bede 2-1, 3. Flanagan-Cornell 2-1, 4. Woodland 0-3

DWIGHT POOL: 1 Momence 2-1, 2. Dwight 2-1, 2. Earlville 2-1, 4. Grant Park 0-3

Monday, Nov. 21

At Woodland - St. Bede 55, Woodland 38; Flanagan-Cornell 57, Ridgeview 43

At Dwight - Dwight 65, Earlville 53; Momence 54, Grant Park 43

Tuesday, Nov. 22

At Woodland - St. Bede 59, Flanagan-Cornell 49; Ridgeview 47, Woodland 39

At Dwight - Earlville 55, Momence 46; Dwight 66, Grant Park 45

Wednesday, Nov. 23

At Woodland - Ridgeview 57, St. Bede 33; Flanagan-Cornell 51, Woodland 44

At Dwight - Grant Park 55, Earlville 49; Momence 62, Dwight 30

Saturday, Nov. 26 at Dwight

At Dwight - 7th place, Woodland vs. Grant Park, 2 p.m.; 5th place - Flanagan-Cornell vs. Earlville, 3:30 p.m. 3rd place - St. Bede vs. Dwight, 5 p.m.; championship, Ridgeview vs. Momence, 6:30 p.m.

SENECA THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

POOL A: Seneca 2-0, Hall 1-1, Mendota 1-1, Somonauk 0-2

POOL B: Newark 2-0, Serena 1-1, Herscher 1-1, St. Anne 0-2

Monday, Nov. 21

Newark 51, Serena 48

Herscher 53, St. Anne 45

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Hall 52, Mendota 46

Seneca 88, Somonauk 43

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Newark 62, Herscher 32

Serena 66, St. Anne 38

Mendota 66, Somonauk 65

Seneca 73, Hall 44

Friday, Nov. 25

St. Anne vs. Newark, 2:30 p.m.

Herscher vs. Serena, 4 p.m.

Somonauk vs. Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Mendota vs. Seneca, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

4th Pool B vs. 4th Pool A, 1 p.m.

3rd Pool B vs. 3rd Pool A, 2:30 p.m.

2nd Pool B vs. 2nd Pool A, 4 p.m.

1st Pool B vs. 1st Pool A, 5:30 p.m.

WALLY KELLER INVITE AT WETHERSFIELD

STANDINGS: Putnam County 2-1, Stark County 2-1, Elmwood 2-1, Wethersfield 2-1, Bureau Valley 1-2, Annawan 0-3

Monday, Nov. 21

Bureau Valley 56, Annawan 49

Putnam County 58, Elmwood 38

Stark County 45, Wethersfield 39

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Stark County 52, Annawan 47

Elmwood 66, Bureau Valley 56

Wethersfield 51, Putnam County 47

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Putnam County 60, Stark County 37

Elmwood 50, Annawan 42

Wethersfield 55, Bureau Valley 52

Friday, Nov. 25

Bureau Valley vs. Stark County, 4 p.m.

Putnam County vs. Annawan, 5:30 p.m.

Elmwood vs. Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

Sophomores: Pool A (Moss Gym) - Annawan vs. Elmwood, 9 a.m.; PC vs. Elmwood, 10:30 a.m.; Annawan vs. PC, noon. Pool B (HS Gym) - Wethersfield vs. Stark County, 9 a.m.; Stark County vs. BV, 10:30 a.m., Wethersfield vs. BV, noon.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Bureau Valley vs. Putnam County, 4 p.m.

Stark County vs. Elmwood, 5:30 p.m.

Wethersfield vs. vs. Annawan, 7 p.m.

Sophomores: 5th place - 9 a.m. 3rd place - 10:30 a.m. 1st place - noon.